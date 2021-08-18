Cancel
Former Texas WR Brennan Eagles cut by the Dallas Cowboys

By Kevin Borba
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Arguably the worst part of sports is the business side of things which unfortunately former Longhorn receiver Brennan Eagles experienced on Tuesday after being cut by the Dallas Cowboys.

Eagles, who decided to forgo his senior season, was a very productive receiver during his time as a Longhorn. After playing in just one game his freshman year where he registered one catch, Eagles burst onto the seen as a sophomore.

During his sophomore season, the 6-foot-4 playmaker was tied for second in receieving touchdowns with six, and third on the team in yards behind two other Longhorns currently in the NFL, Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay. He would go on to continue that success during his junior season, as he was second on the team in catches, second in receieving yards, and second in touchdowns.

Eagles showed promise, and likely could have benefited from using his last year of college eligibility, but decided to test the draft waters. He would eventually go undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft, but would be signed as undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys. There were not many opportunities to begin with for Eagles on the Cowboys, as they are very deep at the wide receiver position, and in his lone preseason game, Eagles did not register a catch.

It was announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Eagles was among the Cowboys’ first cuts that saw the roster go from 90 to 85.

Eagles very well might get picked up in the future by another team as a practice squad member, or fill in for an injured player.

