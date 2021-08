Throughout my life, the value of a good education has been instilled in me by my parents. My dad is an educator by trade and every opportunity growing up was a lesson in disguise. At some point, I realized my life is better because those around me value education. I was fortunate to be raised in a community that shares that same commitment, and I think this is where my steadfast commitment to education — whether it’s elementary, secondary, post-secondary, or technical — comes from.