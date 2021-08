The hot weather and severe storms have wreaked havoc across Milwaukee. Here’s a quick list of handy resources. What to do if your food spoils because of the storm:. If you receive FoodShare and had food spoil because of a storm-related power outage, you can have the food replaced. FoodShare members should contact their local agency to request replacement benefits. Replacement benefits are issued for the amount of food lost, up to the amount of benefits already issued for the month.