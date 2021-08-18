Ki Seitzei: Engraved In Nature
There’s a shoe, recitation of verses, and of course, some spit. Of the very many (74!) mitzvos in Parshas Ki Seitzei, Chalitzah stands out as one of the most unusual. When a man dies without children (Rachamana litzlan), it is the obligation of his brother to marry the widow and build up the name of the deceased. One who refuses to do so must participate in the Chalitzah ceremony, in which his sister-in-law takes him to beis din, removes his shoe, and spits on the floor. (No, she does not spit on him, and she does not spit inside the shoe.)queensjewishlink.com
