Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Ki Seitzei: Engraved In Nature

queensjewishlink.com
 7 days ago

There’s a shoe, recitation of verses, and of course, some spit. Of the very many (74!) mitzvos in Parshas Ki Seitzei, Chalitzah stands out as one of the most unusual. When a man dies without children (Rachamana litzlan), it is the obligation of his brother to marry the widow and build up the name of the deceased. One who refuses to do so must participate in the Chalitzah ceremony, in which his sister-in-law takes him to beis din, removes his shoe, and spits on the floor. (No, she does not spit on him, and she does not spit inside the shoe.)

queensjewishlink.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Non Orthodox#Rabbi#Vayikra#Young Marrieds Minyan#Psyd#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
The Jewish Press

Torah Shorts: Parshat Ki Tetze: Beware the Drawn-out Sale

In retelling the history of the young Jewish nation, Moses recounts the battle against the nation of Amalek. The original account in Exodus states that the Amalekites fought with Israel in Refidim. Then it provides more details of the battle itself, Joshua’s leadership of the armed forces, Moses’ visual leadership (standing atop the mountain) and the positive effect of his raised hands, the Israelite victory, and finally, God’s directive to remember his promise to wipe out the memory of Amalek.
Religionqueensjewishlink.com

Ki Savo: Joy And Curses

We should be happy to avoid the Tochachah. Before bidding farewell, Moshe Rabbeinu delivers the Tochachah, a warning of all the horrific curses and tragedies that will befall the Jewish people should they fail in their religious responsibilities. It’s one harrowing, foreshadowed catastrophe after another – nearly 100 in all! No wonder we are so eager to rush through this leining as quickly and quietly as possible.
queensjewishlink.com

The Curse Of The Unborn Child

Time is infused with infinite spiritual richness, and each point in time is a wave that carries with it layers of depth. The cycle of holidays is a course of spiritual progression that we can tap into as we advance towards our ultimate personal and collective destination. The cycle of Torah reading provides this same opportunity. Each parshah has unique ideas and concepts that are particularly relevant to the time of year when it is read. As we go through this cycle, year after year, we propel our kabalas haTorah forward one level higher every year. Every time we restart the Torah cycle, we begin the same Torah, but on a more elevated level, turning the circular Torah cycle into an elevating spiral in time.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Parshas Ki Tetze

Sabbath Ends: 8:28 p.m. NYC E.D.T. Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 8:57 p.m. NYC E.D.T. Weekly Haftara: Roni Akara (Isaiah 54:1-10) Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 139:8-10 Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Ta’aniyos chap. 5, Hilchos Megilah v’Chanukah chap 2. Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 5:18 a.m. NYC E.D.T. Sunrise: 6:11...
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Scienceweta.org

Forces of Nature

This four-episode series from PBS and BBC focuses on the unseen elements that have kept Earth moving since its creation billions of years ago. Episodes illustrate how humans experience natural forces such as shape, elements, color and motion, and their consequences. The series touches on understanding shapes in nature; how Earth's chemical elements came together; how Earth's colors were created and the energy they carry; and the consequences of the motion caused by the forces of nature, from tidal bores in the Amazon rainforest to hurricanes.
Wildliferocket-courier.com

Reflections of Nature

Last week’s article was about the population decline of the monarch butterfly, and this week is the life of the butterfly itself. In nature, we have checks and balances. For example, when there ...
Derby, CTprimepublishers.com

Nature Trivia

DERBY — The Kellogg Environmental Center will host a zoom-based nature trivia night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 11. There will be three rounds of trivia questions, a stretch break and icebreaker activities. The questions will vary in difficulty and cover a variety of topics including plants, animals,...
LifestyleSt. Louis American

Frizzy by Nature

Leslie Hughes has desired to attend popular out of state festivals such as Essence Fest in New Orleans and Afropunk in Atlanta, Brooklyn and Paris. Then, she thought of bringing a similar event to St. Louis. “St. Louis is such an amazing place and this is where I’m from,” Hughes...
Seminole, FLFlorida Weekly

Seminole Tribe’s Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum reopening

The Seminole Tribe of Florida announced its Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum will reopen Saturday, Aug. 21. The museum will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The reopening coincides with the museum’s 24th anniversary and the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s 64th anniversary of federal recognition. With the...
Religionqueensjewishlink.com

The Holy Arc

We reached a new milestone in parenting this week when our oldest child, Shalom, departed for Eretz Yisrael for the year to learn in yeshivah. On Sunday, the day of his flight, we came in from camp to Monsey to take care of all the last-minute things. On Sunday night,...
queensjewishlink.com

Are Character Witnesses Necessary?

Question: May a claimant reclaim his lost object from the finder based on simanim (identifying features) alone or are character witnesses also necessary?. Short Answer: Depending on the value of the lost object, the nature of the simanim, and the righteousness of the claimant, character witnesses may be required. Explanation:
Religionqueensjewishlink.com

Leading Gedolei Yisroel Will Address Dirshu’s 7th International Yom Limud and Tefilla

Hundreds of Thousands Throughout the World To Unite In Learning and Tefilla On Behalf of Klal Yisrael. If there was ever a time that Klal Yisrael needed to unite in a massive outpouring of tefilla and achdus; if there was ever a time when tens of thousands of tinokos shel beis rabban needed to come together to invoke rachmei shomayim, that time is now!
Religionqueensjewishlink.com

The Gangsters Who Protected Other Jews

The Gemara recounts how the Sages told Rabbi Zeira, “One should always reject with the left hand and embrace with the right.” (Sotah 47b). Rabbi Zeira, however, preferred to focus on the sin, not the sinner. He had faith that even a hardcore sinner, even a hoodlum, who is wicked towards G-d and wicked towards people, has a very positive seed hidden away in his soul, which over time can eventually overpower all evil and hooliganism. The Gemara (Sanhedrin 37b) quotes Reish Lakish, who taught, “Even the empty among you are as full of virtuous deeds as a pomegranate.” Rabbi Zeira went even further and deduced the notion of highlighting the positive even in negative people, from the following pasuk: “And he (Yitzchak Avinu) smelled the pleasant aroma of his garments” (B’reishis 27:27) – Do not read it as ‘garments’ (b’gadav) but rather as ‘traitors’ (bogdav).”
Kidsqueensjewishlink.com

How To Make An Enemy

Picture this scenario: A boy grows up in a low-income area of New York City. Life expectancy of kids his age is significantly lower than the rest of the state. Very few are able to escape the poverty into which they were born. Many are recruited into gangs at a young age, which turns out to be the best way to survive and even make a decent income in this neighborhood. This boy’s older brother is part of a gang, but continuously warns him to stay away from that life. Unbeknownst to the boy, his older brother is actually a police informant who has been able to infiltrate a gang and is now disseminating information to the authorities about the goings-on of the gang.
Food & Drinksqueensjewishlink.com

KTT Barbecue Honors LA-Bound Rabbi And Rebbetzin Segelman

Last Sunday evening, Kehilas Torah Temima (KTT) in Kew Gardens Hills was filled with laughter and tears as it hosted its annual barbecue. A bittersweet event, this year’s barbecue honored Rabbi Elan and Rebbetzin Elisheva Segelman for their contribution to KTT and the greater Queens community, as well as bid them farewell in anticipation of their upcoming move to Los Angeles.
WildlifeScience Focus

Stegosaurus: The enigmatic icon of the Jurassic

With its huge back plates, long tail spikes and teeny tiny head, Stegosaurus is one of the most distinctive dinosaurs we know about. Comparable in size to the largest animals we share the Earth with today, this plodding herbivore has captured imaginations 150 million years after the species died out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy