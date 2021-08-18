Cancel
Harbor Springs, MI

A small request to bicyclists

Petoskey News-Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the summertime (really, any time!) in Northern Michigan, I enjoy watching all of the people bicycling and walking around the town I love so much, Harbor Springs. I am a resident on Main Street and have one simple, small and mindful request of those that ride bicycles on the sidewalks. Please consider, when approaching a person from behind, slow down a bit and either say something (loudly) like, "bike coming" or "behind you," or if you have a bell, ring it.

