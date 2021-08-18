Cancel
Business

Watson named human resources manager at Urban Strategies Inc.

By Editorial Calendar
St. Louis American
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMahagani Watson has been promoted to Human Resources Manager at USI. She will manage the growing HR department. She has created processes for HR systems, developed an onboarding program and provided support to staff throughout the country. USI is a national nonprofit leader with extensive experience in developing and implementing equitable people-centered strategies in communities that are undergoing comprehensive physical revitalization. www.urbanstrategiesinc.org.

