Watson named human resources manager at Urban Strategies Inc.

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has announced Nicole Gustafson as its new Marketing and Resource Development Manager. Gustafson, who lives in Falconer, joins the United Way team after her previous role as Marketing and Communications Manager for the Robert H. Jackson Center. She is a certified work incentives coordinator through Virginia Commonwealth University and serves on the vestry at St. Luke's Episcopal Church. When asked about her new role, Gustafson said, "I'm excited to be joining the United Way team and to elevate their messaging. They make such a great, tangible impact on the community, and I'm looking forward to spreading the word about the good that they do in Chautauqua County." Gustafson is originally from Frewsburg and returned to the community in 2018 after living with her family in the Finger Lakes area for nine years.