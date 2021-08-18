US Prosecutors Consider Prince Andrew as Person of Interest in Jeffrey Epstein's Sex Trafficking Investigation

Prince Andrew’s jolly summer holiday to Balmoral with the Queen might be interrupted if he turns on the news today. England’s most senior police officer revealed Thursday that a new review of the sexual-assault allegations against Andrew has been launched by London’s Metropolitan Police, and she warned the prince: “No one is above the law.” The review was approved after Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre filed a civil suit against Andrew at a federal court in New York this week. She alleges that the prince sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old—a claim the Duke of York has denied. Asked about the suit on LBC radio, Dame Cressida Dick, commissioner of the Met police, said: “It’s been reviewed twice before, we’ve worked closely with the [Crown Prosecution Service,] we are of course open to working with authorities overseas, we will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything within the law... As a result of what’s going on I’ve asked my team to have another look at the material.”