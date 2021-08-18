Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UK’s Johnson accused of complacency over Afghanistan retreat

By PAN PYLAS, SYLVIA HUI
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNdhV_0bV4VaNH00
1 of 13

LONDON (AP) — In a packed, emotional session of Parliament, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced accusations Wednesday from lawmakers across the political spectrum of needlessly abandoning Afghanistan to the whims of the Taliban and of undermining Britain’s position in the world.

The members of Parliament were recalled from their summer break to attend the emergency session in London. Many, including a large number from Johnson’s Conservative Party, voiced strong regrets and fears at the chaotic turn of events in Afghanistan, where the Taliban have seized control 20 years after being driven from power by a U.S.-led international force following the 9/11 attacks.

Johnson said he had little choice but to follow the decision of U.S. President Joe Biden to take American troops out of Afghanistan by the end of August.

“The West could not continue this U.S.-led mission, a mission conceived and executed in support of America, without American logistics, without U.S. air power and without American might,” he said.

“I really think that it is an illusion to believe that there is appetite amongst any of our partners for a continued military presence or for a military solution imposed by NATO in Afghanistan,” he added.

The Taliban used the impending withdrawal of all remaining NATO forces to rapidly sweep through Afghanistan, reaching Kabul on Sunday, a stunning advance that was faster than anticipated, if not unexpected. Thousands of people have fled to Kabul Airport in a desperate attempt to flee as Western nations evacuate citizens and Afghan employees.

“There’s been a major miscalculation of the resilience of the Afghan forces and a staggering complacency from our government about the Taliban threat,” said Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party.

Some of the most pointed interventions during the debate came from Johnson’s Conservative ranks, notably his predecessor Theresa May, who asked whether Johnson had hoped “on a wing and a prayer it’d be all right on the night.”

“We boast about global Britain, but where is global Britain on the streets of Kabul?” she asked. “A successful foreign policy strategy will be judged by our deeds, not by our words.”

With the Taliban now in charge of Afghanistan, the immediate priority of the British government is to evacuate the 4,000 or so U.K. citizens still in Afghanistan and the thousands of Afghans who have helped the U.K. over the past 20 years.

Johnson said a new “generous” refugee settlement program would allow up to 20,000 vulnerable Afghans, primarily women and children, to seek sanctuary in the U.K. in the next few years, including 5,000 this year. The total for this year is in addition to the 5,000 or so Afghan allies that the U.K. is now trying to evacuate from Kabul’s international airport.

Johnson said the U.K. would work to unite the international community behind a “clear plan for dealing with the Taliban.” The prime minister, who is the current president of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies, said he aimed to convene a meeting of the G-7 leaders in the coming days.

“We are clear, and we have agreed that it’d be a mistake for any country to recognize any new regime in Kabul prematurely or bilaterally,” said Johnson, who spoke with Biden and other world leaders on Afghanistan in recent days.

“We will judge this regime on the choices it makes and by its actions, rather than its words,” he added.

The refugee plan, which is similar to a refugee package for Syria in 2015, came under immediate attack from lawmakers and activists, who said it fell short of what was required and did not come close to matching Britain’s responsibility.

“I have no words for it. This could have been so avoided,” Paul Farthing, an ex-Marine who runs an animal sanctuary in Kabul, told the AP. “We have destroyed this country and I don’t see anybody regretting what they’ve done.”

Farthing is lobbying for the British government to take in 25 Afghans who work for his charity, including young female veterinarians in their 20s. “What’s their future going to be? They are probably going to end up being married to Taliban fighters ... Are you telling me that the West is OK with that? Because that’s what we’ve just created.”

Johnson said authorities had so far secured the safe return of 306 British citizens and 2,052 Afghans. Britain’s ambassador to Kabul, Laurie Bristow, said his team helped 700 people fly out on military flights on Tuesday, and the goal is to help 1,000 people get out each day. He said he’s got “days, not weeks” to speed up the evacuation operation.

Bristow said the Taliban is supporting the operation and his team is working with them “where we need to, at a tactical, practical level.”

For many U.K. lawmakers, Britain’s withdrawal represents a huge failure for the Afghanistan mission, which saw 457 British troops die in the effort to stabilize the nation.

“Let’s stop talking about forever wars. Let’s recognize that forever peace is bought not cheaply, but hard through determination and the will to endure,” said lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the influential Foreign Affairs Committee and a former soldier who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

While the lawmakers were debating the crisis in Afghanistan, dozens of former translators for the British Army protested outside Parliament, holding banners and signs that included images of people gravely injured in Afghanistan with the caption “Protect our loved ones.”

Dozens more people joined the translators, leading to a crowd of around 200. Women and children came bearing posters, red balloons and flags of Afghanistan painted on their cheeks.

___

Follow all AP stories on developments in Afghanistan at https://apnews.com/hub/Afghanistan.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

551K+
Followers
304K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Laurie Bristow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Conservative Party#Ap#Parliament#British#American#Nato#Western#Labour Party#Afghans#Ex Marine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
Afghanistanalbuquerqueexpress.com

Boris Johnson says Kabul bombings underscore urgency of get

London [UK], August 28 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the suicide attacks in Kabul, which killed two Brits and a child of a British national, showed how urgent it was for evacuations to conclude. "The loss of two British nationals and the child of a British citizen in...
Worldkfgo.com

UK’s Johnson defends Kabul airlift as criticism grows

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended Britain’s airlift out of Kabul on Sunday and praised the troops for their mission after criticism grew that the government had been “asleep on watch” in Afghanistan. Britain’s last military flight left Kabul late on Saturday, ending a chaotic two weeks...
WorldThe Guardian

Letters: after Afghanistan, whither Britain?

“ ‘Very well, alone’ did good service for Winston Churchill as a wartime rallying cry in 1940,” says Andrew Rawnsley (“Boris Johnson’s Global Britain is exposed as impotent and friendless by Afghanistan”, Comment). The myth that Britain “stood alone” in the Second World War and that Europe was then liberated from “our island fortress” was woven by Margaret Thatcher in her 1988 Bruges speech and became one of the driving fictions of Brexit.
AfghanistanPosted by
WGAU

As UK airlift ends, Johnson vows to help more Afghans leave

LONDON — (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed Friday to “shift heaven and earth” to bring more Afghans to the U.K. once Britain's airlift from Kabul airport ends in the coming hours, with hundreds of people eligible for evacuation left behind. Britain has evacuated almost 14,000 U.K. citizens and...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Boris Johnson vows to help those left behind

Boris Johnson says he will "shift heaven and earth" to help people leave Kabul after 31 August, as evacuations by the UK enter the final stages. The prime minister said he felt a "great sense of regret" about those left behind in Afghanistan. No more people are being called to...
AfghanistanThe Day

UK's Johnson condemns 'barbaric' Kabul attack

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the “barbaric” bomb attack at Kabul airport has caused “many” casualties, but that the U.K. evacuation operation in Afghanistan will continue for a bit longer. The U.S. says several Marines were among those killed when two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UK's Johnson to chair emergency meeting on Kabul

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting later on Thursday on the situation in Kabul after an explosion outside the city's airport, his office said. "The Prime Minister has been updated on the situation at the airport in Kabul and will...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Deep concern over Afghanistan's future, violence must end - UK's Raab

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab on Sunday said he was deeply concerned about the future of Afghanistan and called on the Taliban insurgents to end violence as they entered the capital city Kabul. “Shared my deep concerns about the future for Afghanistan with FM Qureshi,” Raab wrote...

Comments / 0

Community Policy