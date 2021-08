Cortes (1-1) allowed one run on seven hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning a win over the White Sox. Cortes coughed up six singles through five shutout frames before Andrew Vaughn finally broke through with a solo shot in the sixth. It was the longest outing of his career and his seven punchouts tied his career best. The 26-year-old has finished at least five innings in each of his last four outings and his season ERA fell to 2.55 after Sunday's performance. Cortes is currently lined up to face the Twins at home next week.