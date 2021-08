Live, in-person technology in action for the first time in 18 months is just one of the many features of the only comprehensive packaging and processing trade show in the world this year: PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center). Show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, will reunite the packaging and processing community with over 1,500 exhibitors, targeted, world-class education and countless networking opportunities spread across four expansive halls at the Las Vegas Convention Center.