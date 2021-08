Russia was banned from the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in December 2019 after the notorious doping scandal, which rocked the sporting world.The initial ban of four years was reduced to two years in 2020, it still ensured no official Russian team present at the Olympic Games in Japan or the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Nonetheless, just as they were for the Olympic Games, Russian athletes are still in Tokyo due to the establishment of the RPC.LIVE: Follow live coverage of the Tokyo ParalympicsHere is everything you need to know about the RPC and the background behind Russia’s ban:Why was Russia banned? Russia were found guilty of...