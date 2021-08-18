With Fewer Public Nurses And A Pandemic To Deal With, Chicago Relies On Temp Nurses Agency In Florida

COVID-19 cases taking a toll on Florida's healthcare workers. In Florida, where more than 20,000 people a day on average are testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, there are alarming new statistics from the Florida Hospital Association. The group says three out of four hospitals are expecting staff shortages within one week. Right now, only 8 percent of ICU beds are available in the state, and more than 17-thousand people are being treated for COVID-19 at our hospitals. At the center of this new surge, healthcare workers, who are once again dealing with physical and mental exhaustion. More from CBS Miami and Health News Florida.