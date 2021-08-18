Alpharetta considers lowering speed limits in downtown areas
Alpharetta is considering reducing the speed limit on several streets located near the downtown area. During a Monday workshop, Public Works Director Pete Sewczwicz asked council members to consider lowering the speed limit on 14 streets. Sewczwicz said the suggested changes are to help reduce accidents and create roadways for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers. City officials said they’ve received complaints about unsafe roads.www.ajc.com
