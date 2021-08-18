Orchid Ventures Announces Highest Month of Sales Closed in Nine Months

HICKSVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Can B Corp. (OTCQB:CANB) ('Can B' or the 'Company'), a diversified health and wellness company specializing in the development, production, and sale of products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids, is pleased to announce it has acquired a lease for a 300,000 square foot facility to support the operations of its recently closed acquisition of assets from Music City Botanicals, in McMinnville, Tennessee. Can B has also acquired the right of first refusal and an option to outright purchase the facility during the term of the lease.