When an 83-year-old woman living in Bodmin, U.K. went missing, her neighbors were unable to find her. The search party looked for hours in the town and hills near where they lived, but couldn’t find her. Thankfully her black cat Piran came to the rescue by alerting the search party to where she was by meowing loudly at the sight the woman was missing. The cat was sitting in a corn field, and when searcher Tamar Longmuir went toward its cries, he saw that the woman had fallen down a 70-foot ravine and through a barbed wire fence. It took 25 emergency personnel to rescue her. Though she took a dangerous fall, she sustained no major injuries. Thanks to Piran, rescuers could find her in time.