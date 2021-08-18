Cancel
Video-conferencing data concerns: Privacy watchdog issues Zoom warning to state government

By Liam Tung
ZDNet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany's Hamburg privacy watchdog has warned the city's state government that its use of Zoom's on-demand video-conferencing product violates the EU's privacy laws. The official warning came from Ulrich Kühn, acting Hamburg commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (HmbBfDI), concerning the Hamburg state government's use of Zoom -- and specifically, the transmission of data to the US. That transmission, said Kühn, violated the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Edward Snowden
