Video-conferencing data concerns: Privacy watchdog issues Zoom warning to state government

While data sharing is crucial for knowledge development, privacy concerns and strict regulation (e.g., European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)) unfortunately limits its full effectiveness. Synthetic tabular data emerges as an alternative to enable data sharing while fulfilling regulatory and privacy constraints. The state-of-the-art tabular data synthesizers draw methodologies from Generative Adversarial Networks (GAN). In this thesis, we develop CTAB-GAN, a novel conditional table GAN architecture that can effectively model diverse data types with complex distributions. CTAB-GAN is extensively evaluated with the state of the art GANs that generate synthetic tables, in terms of data similarity and analysis utility. The results on five datasets show that the synthetic data of CTAB-GAN remarkably resembles the real data for all three types of variables and results in higher accuracy for five machine learning algorithms, by up to 17%.