Sterling K. Brown, Randall Park collaborating

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that NAACP Image Award nominated actress Taylour Paige has closed a deal to star in Legendary Entertainment’s comedy feature Brothers alongside previously announced Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage, Glenn Close and Brendan Fraser. Brothers reteams the Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom actress with Legendary and star Dinklage after their recent production The Toxic Avenger. Max Barbakow is directing Brothers off a screenplay written by Macon Blair and Etan Cohen. Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar will produce alongside Brolin and Dinklage. The storyline is being kept under wraps. Paige received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Dussie Mae in the Netflix feature adaptation of the August Wilson play Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. She recently starred in Janicza Bravo’s Zola for A24 and starred opposite Matthew McConaughey and Jonathan Majors in White Boy Rick. Paige recently wrapped production on Lena Dunham’s Sharp Stick, and the Diane Keaton comedy Mac & Rita. The actress is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Granderson Des Rochers, LLP.