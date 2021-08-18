Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sterling K. Brown, Randall Park collaborating

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], August 18 (ANI): American actors Sterling K. Brown and Randall Park have joined hands for an untitled action-comedy set up at Amazon Studios. According to The Hollywood Reporter, apart from starring in the project, Sterling and Randall will be serving as the producers via their respective banners, Indian Meadows and Imminent Collision.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Nolte
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Randall Park
Person
Sterling K Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ani#American#Amazon Studios#Imminent Collision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Brown, Park Team For 48 Hrs-Style Film

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) and Randall Park (“WandaVision”) have teamed up to star in and produce an untitled action-comedy set up at Amazon Studios, Indian Meadows and Imminent Collision. Alex Tse (“Wu-Tang: An American Saga”) will write the “48 Hrs.” style script about two estranged childhood best friends...
TV Seriesimdb.com

Kat Dennings Would Do a WandaVision Spinoff with Randall Park 'In a Heartbeat'

After returning as Darcy Lewis in the hit Marvel series WandaVision, Kat Dennings would reprise the role in a spinoff alongside Randall Park's Jimmy Woo "in a heartbeat." Now a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade, Dennings first played the tech-savvy sidekick to Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in 2011's Thor. She appeared in the 2013 sequel Thor: The Dark World, but sat out the third installment, Thor: Ragnarok.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Janet McTeer Joins the Cast of Searchlight’s ‘The Menu’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar-nominee Janet McTeer (Tumbleweeds, Albert Nobbs) is the latest to join the horror comedy The Menu, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes. The film will be distributed by Searchlight Pictures, and will reunite several members of the HBO show Succession. McTeer is joining a cast...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

This Is Us Star Sterling K. Brown Spills On Final Season

This Is Us fans disagree on many topics. For example, some This Is Us viewers hope that Kate (played by Chrissy Metz) and Toby (portrayed by Chris Sullivan) will somehow unite. Other This Is Us viewers wish that the ultimate dad, Jack Pearson (played by Milo Ventimiglia) will show up...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Theo Rossi To Star Opposite Aubrey Plaza In ‘Emily The Criminal’

EXCLUSIVE: Theo Rossi (Army of the Dead, Marvel’s Luke Cage) will star opposite Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal, the indie written and directed by John Patton Ford. The film tells the story of Emily (Plaza), a woman down on her luck and saddled with debt, who gets involved in a credit card scam that pulls her into the criminal underworld of Los Angeles, ultimately leading to deadly consequences. Rossi will play Youcef, a Middle Eastern immigrant who has big dreams and a lot of hustle, with Gina Gershon and Megalyn Echikunwoke co-starring. Plaza is producing the pic with Tyler Davidson and Drew Sykes, with...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Ma Rainey’s Taylour Paige Boards Legendary’s ‘Brothers’

EXCLUSIVE:  Deadline has learned that NAACP Image Award nominated actress Taylour Paige has closed a deal to star in Legendary Entertainment’s comedy feature Brothers alongside previously announced Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage, Glenn Close and Brendan Fraser. Brothers reteams the Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom actress with Legendary and star Dinklage after their recent production The Toxic Avenger. Max Barbakow is directing Brothers off a screenplay written by Macon Blair and Etan Cohen. Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar will produce alongside Brolin and Dinklage. The storyline is being kept under wraps. Paige received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Dussie Mae in the Netflix feature adaptation of the August Wilson play Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. She recently starred in Janicza Bravo’s Zola for A24 and starred opposite Matthew McConaughey and Jonathan Majors in White Boy Rick. Paige recently wrapped production on Lena Dunham’s Sharp Stick, and the Diane Keaton comedy Mac & Rita. The actress is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Granderson Des Rochers, LLP.  
TV & VideosPopculture

Hoda Kotb Shares Bittersweet Farewell to 'Today' Co-Star That Has Fans Emotional

The cast and crew of the Today show just bid an emotional farewell to one of their own. During Monday morning’s episode, co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager led a "bittersweet" goodbye to Joanne LaMarca, who has served as executive producer on Today with Hoda & Jenna for years. The bittersweet moment even sparked some tears from fans, who were quick to send messages of support and well wishes as LaMarca embarks on her next adventure.
TV & Videosdaytimeconfidential.com

Camryn Grimes Discusses The Young And The Restless' Kidnapping Culprit

The Young and the Restless' Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has been locked away, but who kidnapped her? Grimes discussed the abduction and the culprit in a chat with TV Insider. Could Abby's (Melissa Ordway) mother-in-law Nina (Tricia Cast) be behind the crime? Grimes mused:. I’ve worked with Tricia a little bit...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Spun

Jeopardy! Has Officially Announced Its New Guest Host

Jeopardy! has picked its newest guest host following Mike Richards’ abrupt departure. Richard lasted just one week in the full-time position before he stepped down in the midst of several scandals. “As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was...
Weight Lossenstarz.com

Ben Affleck Not 'Perfect' Enough to Make Jennifer Lopez Happy?

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly obsessing about her and her boyfriend Ben Affleck looking like the perfect couple. Per the National Enquirer, the "Batman v. Superman" actor forces himself to lose weight and keep the weight off since he and JLo rekindled their romance a few months ago. This is because...
TV & VideosPopculture

Ellen DeGeneres Dropped by Major Network Before Final Season Premieres

Ellen DeGeneres' fans in Australia will have to find a new way to watch the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The Nine Network, one of the major commercial free-to-air networks in Australia, announced it will not carry the show. The network, also known as Channel 9, did not give a specific reason for dropping the show, but Ellen is ending amid the workplace misconduct scandal that engulfed the show in summer 2020.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Jaime Pressly Comedy The Porch, From Mom Co-EP, in Development at CBS

Jaime Pressly is hoping to make the leap from one CBS comedy to another. Fresh off her seven-year stint on Mom, the Emmy-winning actress is set to star in The Porch, a new sitcom in development at the Eye network that reunites her with Mom co-executive producer Susan McMartin, Deadline reports. Based on an original idea by Pressly, the prospective multi-cam centers on LJ, a recently divorced woman “who returns home to the small North Carolina island she couldn’t wait to leave to bury a mom she couldn’t stand,” according to the official logline. “She finds herself staying far longer than she ever...
CelebritiesFox News

Michael Douglas says it was 'uncomfortable' sharing Mallorcan home with ex: 'Not a pleasant thing for anyone’

Michael Douglas is admitting that he felt "uncomfortable" sharing his home in Mallorca, off the coast of Spain, with his ex-wife Diandra Luker. The 77-year-old actor split from Luker in 2000 after 22 years of marriage. As part of their divorce, the two arranged a six-months on and off agreement for their 250-acre S'Estaca estate – just outside the village of Valdemossa. However, Douglas grew tired of the yearly swing-and-dance, leading him to buy out her share of the property after taking it off the market late last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy