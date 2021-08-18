Madden 22: Tom Brady Cover, Player Ratings, Roster Info and Modes Preview

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady needs a friend. That’s at least the theme of a new advertisement for the “Madden 22” video game, which features Brady and Patrick Mahomes on the cover. While the 44-year-old quarterback would obviously never sit around playing video games when he could be working some resistance bands or drinking shakes or selling luxury watches and vehicles, viewers can suspend disbelief for this ad. In it, Brady is dialing up all of his old Patriots friends, looking for someone to play with. The joke, of course, is that he’s trying to recruit them to play with him on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the big Shyamalan-esque twist comes at the end. He wasn’t recruiting them to play for the Bucs. He was just asking them to play against him in Madden. What a gas. You can check the video out here: Honing my recruiting game… #MaddenNFL22 https://t.co/2zspdKNHBb pic.twitter.com/xAVcuKKNP4 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 17, 2021 Just a guess here, but Brady probably has better luck in real life when trying to reach out to Julian Edelman, Mike Vrabel, Randy Moss, Willie McGinest, Tedy Bruschi, Wes Welker, and Chad Ochocinco.