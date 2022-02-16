ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Chef Giovanni Farruggio, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace , shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe.

Ingredients:

• 1 bunch broccoli rabe. (Stems and leaves trimmed)

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1lb orecchiette pasta

• ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more if desired

• 1 1/2 Tbsp minced garlic (4 cloves)

• 1lb Italian sausage

• 1 cup pecorino Romano, plus more for serving

• 1 tbs Red pepper flakes

Instructions:

1. Add 4 quarts of water to a large pot, bring to a boil over medium-high heat then season with salt.

2. Add broccoli to boiling water and cook until tender, about 2-3 minutes. Using a spider, remove broccoli and transfer to a bowl with ice water.

3. Drain broccoli rabe well. Chop into smaller pieces.

4. Add 4 quarts of water to a large pot, bring to a boil over medium-high heat then season with salt Add pasta to water in pot and boil to time listed on package.

5. While pasta is boiling, lay your sausage on a parchment paper liner sheet pan and cook in oven at 400 deg for 20 min. Once sausage is cooked remove from oven and set aside.

6. Heat 1 Tbsp olive oil into a 12-inch non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and sauté for two min or until garlic starts getting golden brown.

7. Crumble sausage in small chunks into skillet and cook, breaking up and tossing occasionally

8. Toss in broccoli rabe. Season with salt and pepper.

9. Drizzle in remaining 3 Tbsp olive oil, season with red pepper flakes and toss.

10. Add the pasta and toss.

11. Sprinkle in parmesan, and toss to melt into sauce.

12. Loosen with more olive oil as needed. Drizzle servings with more olive oil if desired. Garnished with more pecorino and red pepper flakes.

News 12

Chef's Quick Tip: Baked ziti

This week, Chef Stephanie Berghoff with The Home Cook, shows Tina Redwine how to make a baked ziti. 1. To take sausage out of casing, cut the casing with a knife and squeeze out sausage filling. 2. Sauté the sausage with two diced shallots, one garlic glove, and 2 tbsp....
RECIPES
WMUR.com

Cook's Corner: Shrimp scampi

Pat Brideau, an instructor at Lakes Region Technology Center, and Josh, Pat's student, show how to prepare shrimp scampi. 3 garlic cloves, minced (4 tsp) 1/8 tsp red pepper flakes (optional) 1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice. 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley. Directions. Cook linguine according to package instructions. Reserve 1/4...
RECIPES
News 12

News 12

