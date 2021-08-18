Cancel
Ethereum co-founder’s new role might have this effect on Dogecoin

By Anjali Jain
ambcrypto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reasons behind Dogecoin‘s exponential growth were many, but DOGE’s utility and development activity were hardly ever a part of that. The network is now all set to be revamped after being more or less dead in terms of development in the past. According to a statement issued by the Dogecoin Foundation on Tuesday, the organization is re-establishing itself with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin as its “blockchain and crypto adviser.”

