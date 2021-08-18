Ethereum co-founder’s new role might have this effect on Dogecoin

Despite there being a tremendous amount of steam around Ethereum, Solana is proving to beat its biggest competitor in many ways according to Multicoin Capital’s Kyle Samani. On Friday, the crypto pundit weighed in on the reasons why Solana could outdo Ethereum. Comparing Ether to Blackberry before its ouster by Apple in 2013-2014 or How Facebook killed My Space, he asserted that Solana’s approach in unlocking complex applications that weren’t possible before on Ethereum including High-frequency De-Fi and anything that faces a huge number of retail users, like NFTs and social tokens would be a big factor in getting things up for the network.