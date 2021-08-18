Cancel
Archer County, TX

10-year brand renewal period coming up

archercountynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Archer County Clerk’s Office will begin accepting brand renewals on Aug. 31. All state cattle brands are set to expire on Feb. 28, 2022, according to section 144.044 of the Texas Agricultural Code. Under the agricultural code, all marks and brands registered prior to Aug. 30, 1981, must be re-registered within six months of that date. The re-registration process must be repeated at…

www.archercountynews.com

Comments / 0

Texas Industry
Texas State
Texas Business
Bell County, TXTemple Daily Telegram

Livestock brand renewals to start Aug. 31

BELTON — Ranchers in Bell County will have the chance to make their mark — at least in local records — next week as renewals for livestock brands begin. In a news release Friday, Bell County Clerk Shelly Coston said the county will start its once a decade registration of local marks and brands on August 31. The registration, which lasts six months, is set by the Texas Agricultural Code.
AgricultureLongview News-Journal

Davis: Renew cattle brands before deadline

Every 10 years Texas requires brands be re-registered in the county or counties you are operating in. The next brand re-registration period will begin Aug. 31 and conclude Feb. 28, 2022. All current marks and/or brands will expire Aug. 30. Branding is the No. 1 one way to prevent livestock...
EnvironmentPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Outdoor Brand Mammut Commits to Renewable Energy, Recycled Materials

Mammut has also committed to ship goods on zero-emissions cargo ships by 2030 and recycle fossil fuel-based fabrics. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BusinessPosted by
DFW Community News

Powerhouse Communications Leverages Multidimensional Restaurant Expertise in New Partnership With Merchant Centric

Award-Winning Agency to Spearhead National Media Relations for Industry-Leading Solutions Provider in Reputation Management, Guest Engagement and Data Analytics. Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Powerhouse Communications, a creative public relations agency specializing in brand storytelling, media relations and influencer programs, has been retained by Merchant Centric to lead its national media relations efforts. Based in Westlake Village, Calif., Merchant Centric uses proprietary, industry-specific artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze and understand massive amounts of customer feedback and competitive data to deliver actionable knowledge to increase sales for its clients. The company serves a multitude of clients in the restaurant, automotive, healthcare and veterinary sectors, delivering real-world business solutions to issues that exist at the intersection of consumer reviews and corporate sales.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Pediatric Perfusion Products Market - Know Which Players to Dominate the Industry, New Entrants -Medtronic Fluigent Masimo

The Pediatric Perfusion Products Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. Decisive Markets Insights have fabricated a report on the Pediatric Perfusion Products Market that covers all the detailed information on market growth during the prevised duration of 2021-2027. We assure you to provide a 360-degree idea on the different segments of the worldwide market as well as entail its variety of angles in developing successful business growth. Moreover, in this recent times, the key market players have adapted certain licensing strategies to adequately enhance their business growth like Perpetual Licensing, Strategic Licensing, etc. Some major aspects are also responsible for facilitating the growth of the worldwide market to a great extent. The notable marketing aspects are Asset Management, Competitive Strategic Window, key vendor landscapes, suitable graphical representations, etc. Other vital aspects include gross margins, competitive landscape analysis, Porter's 5 force model, and an in-depth Value Chan Analysis. This report will accurately assist you in managing the crucial management assets with the aid of a variety of key financial instruments. The much-anticipated CAGR percentage over the forecasted duration of 2021-2027 has been well included in a detailed manner.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Chipotle Is Coming Out With a Brand New Protein

One of America's most popular fast-casual chains will soon have an exciting new protein on the menu. Chipotle, known for versatile meats and solid veggie options, is making its first foray into plant-based meat with a new proprietary vegan Chorizo. And according to Bloomberg, the Mexican chain has created its own meat alternative, opting out of collaborations with well-established brands like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Application period open for fifth annual Start-Up Challenge

SHERIDAN — IMPACT Sheridan recently announced the kickoff of the 2021 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge with the opening of the application period Aug. 16. This will be the fifth consecutive year Sheridan’s annual entrepreneur competition is held. As was the case with 2020, applicants will be vying for a portion of the $100,000 seed capital fund that has been set up for the event.

Comments / 0

