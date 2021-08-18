Cancel
Niagara County, NY

Letter: Allowing bitcoin companies will harm the environment

Buffalo News
 7 days ago

The idea of having bitcoin companies such as Lake Mariner and Digihost as new employers in Niagara County will provide only a few jobs at an enormous cost to our environment, both on a local and global level. The heat pollution produced by bitcoin is equivalent to the electricity used by Sweden and Malaysia and it will get worse if it continues to expand. Even China, the world’s largest polluter is cracking down on bitcoin because of environmental reasons.

buffalonews.com

