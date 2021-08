PENSACOLA, FL (WPMI) — Pen Air Federal Credit Union presented $10,000 to Prodisee Pantry on Tuesday, August 19, 2021 in support of their annual One Family One Day campaign. “Pen Air is honored to be able to give the gift of food to those in our community that are struggling with food insecurities,” says Pam Hatt, Vice President of Marketing for Pen Air Federal Credit Union. “Prodisee Pantry is the largest emergency food pantry in Baldwin County. They are where thousands of families from across the Alabama Gulf Coast turn for help.” says Hatt.