Letter: Anti-vaxxers can move to accommodating states

Buffalo News
 7 days ago

I don’t know what to make of America recently. First we didn’t reelect Donald Trump, which seemed completely out of character for this country. Then everybody except his devoted followers got vaccinated and are still wearing masks. And now, every day, more and more companies, as well as the U.S. military, most of the federal government, and many state and local governments are requiring their employees to do the same.

Some day our history books will report about the COVID epidemic. The human suffering, over 600,000 dead in our country alone, will be depicted as an overwhelming, tragic event, bringing grief and sorrow to millions. There will also be a chapter on the heroic efforts of health care professionals, who worked tirelessly, risking their own health and safety, to help sick and dying virus infected patients.

