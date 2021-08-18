Letter: Anti-vaxxers can move to accommodating states
I don’t know what to make of America recently. First we didn’t reelect Donald Trump, which seemed completely out of character for this country. Then everybody except his devoted followers got vaccinated and are still wearing masks. And now, every day, more and more companies, as well as the U.S. military, most of the federal government, and many state and local governments are requiring their employees to do the same.buffalonews.com
Comments / 0