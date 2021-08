Brenlen and Brantley Humpert excelled at the National Junior Angus Show held in Grand Island, Neb. the week of July 11 through July 16. The brothers competed in numerous events and brought home many awards and prizes. The National Junior Show had 700 participants from 37 states across the country. Brenlen and Brantley, along with their teammates, won 2nd place in Team Sales. During this event,…