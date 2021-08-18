Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Video-conferencing data concerns: Privacy watchdog issues Zoom warning to state government

By Liam Tung
ZDNet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany's Hamburg privacy watchdog has warned the city's state government that its use of Zoom's on-demand video-conferencing product violates the EU's privacy laws. The official warning came from Ulrich Kühn, acting Hamburg commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (HmbBfDI), concerning the Hamburg state government's use of Zoom -- and specifically, the transmission of data to the US. That transmission, said Kühn, violated the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Snowden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Privacy Law#European Union#Senate#Fhh#Cjeu#Austrian#Schrems#German#Dataport#Edpr#Eu Data Boundary#Customer Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Foreign PolicyInternational Business Times

China Hackers Building Dossiers On Every American But Biden Refuses To Impose Costs

The Chinese government has gathered enough personal data from the U.S. to create a dossier on each American adult, says former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger. Pottinger and former National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) director William Evanina told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that the Chinese Communist Party...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Millions of seniors hit by major data breach

Cybersecurity researchers have found a misconfigured Amazon S3 bucket that exposed personally identifiable information (PII) of over three million US senior citizens. Discovered by researchers at WizCase, the cloud storage bucket belonged to SeniorAdvisor, which describes itself as the largest ratings and reviews website for senior care and services across the US and Canada.
Public HealthBBC

PCR testing ‘rip-off’: Watchdog warned government in April

The Competition and Markets Authority has told the BBC it warned government officials that consumers could face risks from the fast-growing Covid PCR testing industry in April and May. The business and competition regulator said it provided advice and market analysis to officials from the Department of Health and Social...
Foreign Policyalbuquerquenews.net

China has enough stolen US data to create 'dossiers'

Washington [US], August 9 (ANI): The Chinese government has amassed enough stolen data from the United States to effectively create dossiers on every American citizen, a US Senate panel was told. Mathew Pottinger who served as a deputy national security adviser during the Trump administration, testified before the Senate Intelligence...
ChinaPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New China law tightens control over companies' data on users

BEIJING — (AP) — China is tightening control over data gathered by companies about the public under a law approved Friday by its ceremonial legislature, expanding the ruling Communist Party’s crackdown on internet industries. The data protection law follows anti-monopoly and other enforcement actions against companies including e-commerce giant Alibaba...
ChinaWTHI

China passes sweeping data privacy law, stinging tech stocks again

China has passed sweeping new rules about the collection and use of personal data as Beijing toughens its regulation of the country's tech companies. The Personal Information Protection Law — which was approved Friday by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, and which will take effect November 1 — prohibits "illegally collecting, using, processing, transmitting, disclosing and trading people's personal information," according to state-run Xinhua News Agency.
ChinaApple Insider

China passes the world's strictest user data protection law

China has passed one of the most restrictive data protection laws in the world, tightening control over how personal information is collected and used by companies in the country. The Personal Information Protection Law lays out a comprehensive set of rules around data collection, processing, and protection, the Associated Press...
ChinaZDNet

China pushes through data protection law that applies cross-border

China has pushed through a new personal data protection law that details regulations around collection, use, and storage. It includes data processing by companies based outside of China and encompasses requirements for organisations, including multinational cooperations, operating China to appoint someone responsible for its compliance. The Chinese government on Friday...
Chinatheregister.com

China puts continuous consent at the center of data protection law

China has passed a law that authorities say "further perfects" existing arrangements for protection of personal data. The new "Personal Information Protection Law of the People's Republic of China" comes into effect on November 1st, 2021, and comprises eight chapters and 74 articles that outline strict yet vague measures on how and when data is collected and managed, individuals' rights, and who ultimately owns data.
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Amazon fined record-breaking $888 million for violating GDPR – but exact reason is a secret

Amazon has been slapped with a record-breaking fine by the European Union for a violation of its GDPR data protection rules.The shopping giant has been told to pay $888 million (the equivalent of €746 million or £638 million) by the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD), who imposed the fine on 16 July.The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, requires companies to seek people’s consent before using their personal data or face steep fines.Amazon said it believed the decision was without merit and that it would defend itself vigorously in appealing the fine but did not specify why...
Technologyslashdot.org

Stop Using Zoom, Hamburg's DPA Warns State Government

Fair enough, but I'm not sure I see the relevance. The warning was specifically with regards to US based service providers. Renting some server capacity on a non-US data center will not get you e.g. Office365. You _can_ specify a EU data center for Microsoft's offering, but that does not guarantee GDPR compliance, as per the warning.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Hamburg’s data protection officer warns Senate about zoom

The acting Hamburg data protection officer, Ulrich Kühn, officially warns the Senate Chancellery of the Hanseatic city against the use of the video conference solution from Zoom in the so-called on-demand version, in which, for example, webinars can be recorded in the cloud for later retrieval. This violates the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) because it would transfer personal information to the USA.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Privacy Concerns Rise As Businesses Report Increased Personal Data Collection

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new KPMG survey reveals a deep disconnect between corporate data practices and the general population's expectations around transparency and data privacy. As companies collect more personal data, survey respondents are increasingly concerned about how their data is being used and report concerns about the level of data collection.
InternetFudzilla

Hamburgers warned of Zoom’s dangers

Hamburg's state government has been formally warned against using Zoom over data protection concerns. The German state's data protection agency (DPA) took the step of issuing a public warning yesterday, writing in a press release that the Senate Chancellory's use of the popular videoconferencing tool violates the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) since user data is transferred to the US for processing.
Technologyinforisktoday.com

Ongoing Issues With Security, Privacy, Complexity

Rebecca Herold, host of the radio podcast show "Data Security and Privacy with the Privacy Professor," weighs in on the state of cybersecurity and privacy education and gives her recommendations on how to remedy the many issues the security community faces today. “Making sure that the entire population is educated...
Technologycybersecdn.com

Data privacy is a growing concern for more consumers

People surveyed by KPMG reported feeling increasingly uneasy about the data collection practices of corporations. Businesses place great value on the data they collect about their customers. Through this information, companies can send out targeted advertising, predict sales trends and improve their products. But consumers naturally see it differently. For a lot of people, data collection is an invasion of their privacy and a practice that can easily be abused, leading to mistrust and suspicion of many businesses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy