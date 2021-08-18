Video-conferencing data concerns: Privacy watchdog issues Zoom warning to state government

Amazon has been slapped with a record-breaking fine by the European Union for a violation of its GDPR data protection rules.The shopping giant has been told to pay $888 million (the equivalent of €746 million or £638 million) by the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD), who imposed the fine on 16 July.The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, requires companies to seek people’s consent before using their personal data or face steep fines.Amazon said it believed the decision was without merit and that it would defend itself vigorously in appealing the fine but did not specify why...