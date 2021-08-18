Cancel
Tulsa Race Massacre survivors ask Justice Department to intervene in the search for mass graves

By DeNeen L. Brown
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTulsa Race Massacre survivors and the descendants of victims have asked the U.S. Justice Department to intervene in the city’s search for mass graves. Justice for Greenwood, a foundation representing three known massacre survivors, as well as descendants, historians and activists, sent a letter Friday to formally request that the Justice Department open an investigation under the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act to determine what happened during the century-old massacre, one of the worst incidents of racial violence in U.S. history.

www.washingtonpost.com

