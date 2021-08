Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: malware plays havoc in Africa; Google stunned by miniscule Russian fine; new names in Cuckoo's nest. The European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO) and the GSMA have come together to voice their concerns over proposals from the OECD that seek to clamp down on "tax planning strategies" used by multinationals, telcos and other tech companies among them, to avoid paying their fair share of tax in countries where they are clearly generating huge profits. In a statement, ETNO and GSMA say that while they welcome the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework agreement, they are concerned that the proposals fail to "recognize the essential contribution of the telecommunications sector to the world's economies and its key features with respect to investment, tax and regulatory regimes." They also claim that the Inclusive Framework has "shifted from its original purpose of levying taxes on digital services in jurisdictions where the customer resides to a broad application that potentially subjects large multinationals within the telecommunications industry, who already pay their fair share of taxes, to double taxation." In the telecom industry's defense, they point out that multinational telcos already shell out for spectrum, are subject to extensive regulation and invest heavily in local infrastructure. (See EU to press ahead with digital levy plan.)