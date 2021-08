Chinese astronauts edged into space on Friday to add the finishing touches to a robotic arm on the Tiangong space station. The foray, the second spacewalk in two months and relayed on state television, is part of China's heavily promoted space programme which has already seen the nation land a rover on Mars and send probes to the moon. In June, three crew arrived at the station, where they are set to remain in space for a total of three months in China's longest crewed mission to date. On Friday, astronauts Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming successfully exited the Tianhe core module to install foot stops and a workbench on the station's robotic arm, said the China Manned Space Agency in a statement.