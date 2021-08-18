Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

 7 days ago

New Mexico governor sets mask mandate, requires vaccination. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is reinstating a mask mandate for all public indoor spaces. She also announced Tuesday that more people will be required to get vaccinated, including hospital employees and those who work at nursing homes and correctional facilities. All workers at schools in New Mexico must also get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing, and proof of vaccination will be required for anyone attending the state fair this year. State health officials also reiterated warnings that vaccinated people can still become infected and spread the virus, making masking and other precautions even more important.

