Exercise is Important for a Healthy Lifestyle
Have you noticed a little extra fluff around your middle since the pandemic began? You are not alone. A study by the American Psychological Association found that over 60% of U.S. adults gained weight since the COVID-19 outbreak. Of these, 20% gained an average of 29 pounds per person, and 10% gained over 50 pounds. Weight gain can be a symptom of coping with stress and emotional challenges, and the pandemic has certainly provided the American public with challenges.www.wvnews.com
Comments / 0