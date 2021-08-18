U.S. mortgage applications drop as mortgage rates edge above 3% -MBA
(Reuters) – Mortgage applications declined last week, especially for refinancing, as mortgage rates rose back over 3% for the first time in about a month. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday its average contract interest rate for traditional 30-year mortgages inched up to 3.06% from 2.99% in the week ending Aug. 13. The seasonally adjusted market index tracking mortgage applications fell 3.9% from a week earlier, reflecting a 5.3% decrease in applications to refinance existing loans.985theriver.com
