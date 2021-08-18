U.S. mortgage applications drop as mortgage rates edge above 3% -MBA

“Normalization” or “deceleration,” as this phenomenon is called, is setting in. Prices of existing single-family houses, condos, and co-ops dipped in July, reverting to seasonality for the first time since 2019, amid surging price reductions. Single-family house sales dropped 4.1% in July, from a year ago, the first decline since the lockdowns. Condo sales rose. Inventories rose for the fifth month in a row. And new listings are catching up with pre-pandemic trends, as sellers emerge from the woodwork. All this according to data from the National Association of Realtors today.