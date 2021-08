Thandiwe Newton has quite an impressive history with the action genre. One of the star's first big roles was playing Nyah Hall in Mission: Impossible 2 and she's gone on to appear in The Chronicles of Riddick, 2012, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and much more. In fact, her role as the fierce Maeve Millay on HBO's Westworld won her an Emmy back in 2018. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Newton about her upcoming movie, Reminiscence, and we mentioned that one of the movie's best scenes features her being extremely badass. When we pointed out that she's no stranger to action, Newton admitted she sometimes gets "upset" having to do violent scenes.