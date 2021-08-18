Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Wednesday Weather Update: Latest road closures, shelter information & weather report

By Kristy Kepley-Steward
WLOS.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWLOS — The rain has stopped across western North Carolina, but the flooding continues across the region. The middle French Broad River and Swannanoa River both experienced rainfall of 3-7" inches due to Tropical Storm Fred Tuesday, August 18, 2021. This has caused extensive flooding of the French Broad and Swannanoa River valleys and flood conditions to continue as river levels crest and gradually recede. Nuisance to Minor flooding is expected to continue through Wednesday, impacting farmland, low-lying industrial areas, boat-access areas, greenways, and low-water crossings adjacent to the river.

wlos.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
City
Waynesville, NC
City
Columbus, NC
City
Etowah, NC
City
Burnsville, NC
City
Robbinsville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Report#Road Closures#Western North Carolina#Florida Avenue#Extreme Weather#Wlos#French#Flood Warning#Action Advisory#Riverview Dr#Craven St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on prominent people in the former president’s orbit. The first wave of document requests...

Comments / 0

Community Policy