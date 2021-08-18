Wednesday Weather Update: Latest road closures, shelter information & weather report
WLOS — The rain has stopped across western North Carolina, but the flooding continues across the region. The middle French Broad River and Swannanoa River both experienced rainfall of 3-7" inches due to Tropical Storm Fred Tuesday, August 18, 2021. This has caused extensive flooding of the French Broad and Swannanoa River valleys and flood conditions to continue as river levels crest and gradually recede. Nuisance to Minor flooding is expected to continue through Wednesday, impacting farmland, low-lying industrial areas, boat-access areas, greenways, and low-water crossings adjacent to the river.wlos.com
