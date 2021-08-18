Cancel
Fried Urges DeSantis To Reconsider Ban On Mask Mandates In Schools

By WFSU
usf.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is urging Governor Ron DeSantis to reconsider his executive order banning mask mandates in schools. As reported by NPR, the Broward Teachers Union says three local educators have died due to COVID-19 complications. Fried points to this, the state's rise in coronavirus cases, and more...

