Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

It's Time To Trade For Teddy

By Luke Braun
zonecoverage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since the Denver Broncos shellacked the Minnesota Vikings 33-6, doom and gloom have washed over the Vikings community. Such is the way of things when your team comes out flat against an opponent that drafted in the top 10 the previous year — even if they didn’t play every single starter and a handful of backups. The quarterback position looked entirely unsteady and not remotely ready for NFL-level play. Of course, Kirk Cousins didn’t play. Jake Browning and Kellen Mond did. Neither looked capable of surpassing even Sean Mannion‘s level as a backup.

zonecoverage.com

Comments / 12

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellen Mond
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Brett Rypien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Broncos#Thetb#Covid#Matthewcoller#Nflnetwork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Announces Retirement At 26

Fifth-year NFL tight end Jake Butt has retired from the league at 26 years old. Featured on a list of players added to reserves on Wednesday, Butt has officially called it quits. Reasoning for his retirement decision has yet to be released. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero pointed out Butt’s...
NFLskornorth.com

Zulgad: Team second: Kirk Cousins makes it clear that Kirk Cousins, not Vikings are his top priority

Kirk Cousins spent 10 minutes at a podium before the Vikings’ practice Thursday and proved what was suspected all along. There is an always an excuse for why something happened to him and he wants you to know this: It’s not his fault. Ever. That can be an interception, a bad day, a tough loss, or, as we found out, why he spent the past five days quarantined at home after the unvaccinated quarterback was deemed to have close contact to fellow QB Kellen Mond during a time when the rookie had COVID-19.
NFLPosted by
The Gazette

Broncos GM George Paton explains quarterback situation, believes Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater could be franchise quarterback

EAGEN, Minn. — George Paton believes in Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. Paton, in his first year as the Broncos' general manager, hasn't wavered in his belief that either Lock or Bridgewater could be Denver's franchise quarterback. And through two weeks of training camp, he likes what he's seen from both as they battle for the starting job.
NFLThe Big Lead

Drew Lock Appears to Be John Elway's Final Failure

For all the crap I'm about to talk about John Elway as an executive, let's not forget he did a lot of good for the Broncos as their President/GM, leading the franchise back to relevance, acquiring Peyton Manning in free agency and putting together a roster than won the Super Bowl in 2015.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Do the Vikings have the next Tony Romo in their locker room?

Could Jake Browning actually end up being the quarterback of the future for the Minnesota Vikings?. Last Saturday night’s practice at the TCO Performance center wasn’t supposed to be a showcase for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning. But thanks to the NFL’s current COVID-19 protocol forcing the Vikings to keep three of their signal-callers away from the facilities, Browning was the only arm available for the team to utilize.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mike Zimmer torched Kirk Cousins in his press conference

Mike Zimmer criticizes Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings passing offense at the podium. To say things have been better between Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and the team’s starting quarterback Kirk Cousins would be a massive understatement. Zimmer has expressed his frustrations about some players on his team...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ newest Vikings teammate isn’t a fan of him

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been cast in a not-so-great light this offseason amid his thoughts on remaining unvaccinated. While he’s certainly in his right to do so, it has not pleased head coach Mike Zimmer. It appears the Vikings are on the verge of signing Everson Griffen, who...
NFLrockydailynews.com

What The Heck Is On The Broncos Helmets? – CBS Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Broncos fans watching the first day of training camp may have noticed something weird about some of the helmets the offensive linemen were wearing. Despite the odd look, the explanation is pretty simple – just extra padding to limit the hard helmet-to-helmet contact during practices. “It’s supposed...
NFLseattle Seahawks

What The Seahawks Said Following Their 30-3 Preseason Loss To The Denver Broncos

(Opening…) Two weeks in a row of playing football where the lessons are hard and they're obvious. We have to take away the things we can learn from and we can grow from on the plus side of it. It's obvious when you turn the ball over three times in the first half it's really, really hard to win a football game, and then we go nine penalties to none. They played a lot better than we did in that regard, too. But, there is a lot of stuff for us to take from here. We had a lot of guys that played and we have a lot of film to watch and a lot of evaluations to make, that's really what this time is about. We like to be having fun winning football games and all that, but that's not where the matchup's happening right now. The hard lessons, too, is that a couple of our guys got whacked, you know. Johnny U (John Ursua) and BBK (Ben Burr-Kirven), both those guys got hurt seriously tonight, and it breaks our heart. This is a rough game, and sometimes it takes its toll. Those two kids are hurt, so we'll see what happens with them. It's going to be a while. The other side of it, we'll find the positives; I'm going to find the positives. I thought DeeJay Dallas played a terrific game tonight. Rasheem Green, again, he got a sack and did some good things in his place. He's really taking advantage of this preseason to make a statement. Nick Bellore had five tackles tonight on defense. It was amazing, I don't know how he did that. He said he was knocking off the rust. We have to take all of the positive things, and keep growing and this week is a little different for us. We'll change the format of it and get out of camp, and make it a regular week for us in terms of the cadence of the week. And get our guys a chance to get tuned in to what that means so that when game week comes a couple of weeks from now, we'll be ready to crank it up again. So that's a really important part of what happens this week. We've been knowing this all along that this week is coming. So, we'll try to take full advantage of that.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLmilehighsports.com

5 Head Coaches That Could Replace Vic Fangio

After two losing seasons, it’s safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on the hot seat. The old saying is that NFL also stands for ‘Not For Long’, and that is especially true with head coaching jobs. If Fangio leads the Broncos to another losing season,...
NFLYardbarker

Broncos 'Should Propose' Drew Lock in Trade for Falcons QB Matt Ryan, Says Analyst

As it becomes apparent the Denver Broncos are leaning toward crowning Teddy Bridgewater their starting quarterback, NFL media vultures are buzzing around his (vanquished?) competition, Drew Lock, now fodder for far-reaching trade fantasies. Such as this, below, from Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon, who believes Denver "should propose" Lock and two...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Drew Lock just made things difficult for Teddy Bridgewater

Drew Lock looked about as good as he could in the Denver Broncos’ preseason opener on Saturday. For fans eager to see what Lock would bring to the table in this new season, they had to leave feeling quite elated. For fans hoping for Teddy Bridgewater to overtake the young former second-round pick, they likely know that the veteran now has a big hill to climb.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

WATCH: Marcellus Wiley Says This QB is the Best of All-Time, Not Tom Brady

Tom Brady apparently still has one doubter in the debate over the best quarterback of all time, even after his record seventh Super Bowl victory in February. That doubter is former NFL Pro Bowl defensive end and current FOX Sports personality Marcellus Wiley, who instead gives that distinction to Brady's longtime rival and recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Peyton Manning.

Comments / 12

Community Policy