The Child Rate of Transmission for COVID Higher for Toddlers and Babies
A new study has looked into children’ rate of transmission for COVID-19. Results revealed that children younger than three years old are more likely to pass the virus to someone else, especially to persons in their family. The study was published in the JAMA Pediatrics journal at the beginning of the week. The study also concluded that children are not more likely to transmit COVID compared to adults.www.healththoroughfare.com
Comments / 0