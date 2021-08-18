Cancel
JUNGLE LOVE: ANCHORED BY LIVE LOCAL MUSIC, SOMERVILLE SMALL VENUE ADAPTS THROUGH TRYING TIMES

By MALIYA ELLIS
digboston.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA conversation with with Sam Epstein, owner and operator of the Jungle Community Music Club. May 2019. It used to be a police car garage. Ending in the ’80s, this building was the police headquarters, and so this is kind of an offshoot of that building in the center of Union Square. The garage itself was kind of abandoned, or it just wasn’t really used except as extra storage, really since the ’80s. So we opened May 2019 after putting in a stage, putting in a bar, and then we opened as a community music club—the Concrete Jungle—for live local music. And we were open from May 2019 for about a year until the pandemic happened. We also have a restaurant here, so it’s a bar and restaurant.

