Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

FCA Fined $30 Million For Paying Off UAW Union Leaders

Carscoops
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiat Chrysler Automobiles has been fined $30 million for paying off union leaders for negotiation concessions. Over a period of eight years, UAW officials received more than $3.5 million in cash and valuable items through a training center jointly run by FCA. Prosecutors revealed that the head of FCA labor relations, Al Iacobelli, executed the scheme with five UAW officials and a spouse and in 2014, eliminated a $262,000 home mortgage with training center money, the Detroit Free Press reports.

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uaw#Fca Us#Union Workers#Fiat Chrysler Automobiles#Uaw#Fca Labor Relations#The Detroit Free Press#District Court#The Department Of Labor#The Taft Hartley Act
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Economymichiganradio.org

FCA, now part of Stellantis, fined $30 million in corruption case

Automaker FCA U.S. has been fined $30 million after admitting that it paid off leaders of the United Auto Workers to try to win concessions in negotiations covering thousands of factory workers. U.S. District Court Judge Paul Borman also sentenced FCA U.S. Tuesday to three years' probation and ordered an independent compliance monitor. FCA stands for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which now is part of Stellantis. The automaker pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy. Its conviction follows a series of guilty pleas from UAW officials who were showered with more than $3.5 million in cash and items of value from a jointly run training center over an eight-year period.
Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

Judge approves $30M fine against Fiat Chrysler in union bribery case

DETROIT (CN) — A federal judge on Tuesday approved a $30 million fine and three years of probation for the disgraced automaker formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, closing the chapter on a sprawling corruption case over executives bribing United Auto Workers officials to cajole them into making concessions in negotiated labor agreements.
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

UAW Members To Vote In Fall On Direct Election Of Leaders

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union’s 397,000 members will vote by mail this fall on whether they want to pick their leaders in direct elections. In a posting on his website, union monitor Neil Barofsky says ballots will be mailed by an election vendor starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 12. They must be returned by 5 p.m. Nov. 12.
Ohio Statebloomberglaw.com

Ohio Must Provide $300 Pandemic Jobless Bonus, State Court Rules

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) can’t withhold the $300 federal pandemic enhanced unemployment compensation bonus from jobless residents, the Ohio Tenth District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. The decision sends the case back to the trial court, which will decide whether to issue an injunction that would require the state...
Medical & Biotechnewmilfordspectrum.com

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.
Public HealthPosted by
Fatherly

Biden Admin Will Cut COVID Benefits That Benefit 9 Million Workers

The Biden administration is poised to allow additional federal unemployment benefits to expire on September 6, 528 days after they were first implemented as part of the CARES Act. That’s bad news for the 9 million-plus workers still receiving them, and it could very well mean American families losing their homes and American children going hungry. All of which begs the question: why isn’t the president trying to extend the benefits and protect those vulnerable Americans?
Public Healthfederalnewsnetwork.com

Labor Dept. trying to help states fix pandemic unemployment claims crunch

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The huge sums of cash Congress allocated for pandemic unemployment assistance went a long way toward staving off an economic collapse during the worst days of the crisis. But the huge surge in claims through state unemployment agencies also highlighted weaknesses in the system — weaknesses the Labor Department is now trying to help states fix. Michele Evermore is senior policy adviser on unemployment insurance at the Labor Department. She talked with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about some of the efforts now underway, with the help of about $2 billion in grants under the American Rescue Plan.
LawPosted by
Vice

Prop 22 Was Declared Unconstitutional, and It's Just the Beginning

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. On Friday, California Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22—the ballot measure written by Uber, Lyft, Doordash, and Instacart to deny drivers and couriers the benefits and protections of employee classification—was unenforceable and unconstitutional despite the deep-pocketed campaign’s victory in November.
Healthmarketplace.org

Workers fired for refusing vaccination unlikely to qualify for unemployment

Workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandates are growing. Walmart, Disney, Google and Facebook all have some kind of requirement for employees working in person. This week, President Joe Biden urged more businesses to set vaccine rules. Workers who refuse the shot and don’t get an exemption from their employers could be fired. And for them, unemployment benefits don’t look like an option.
Public HealthPosted by
Panhandle Post

US Labor Dept.: $90M available to those displaced by pandemic

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Labor today announced the availability of an increased $90 million in funding grants to provide reemployment opportunities for displaced workers, historically marginalized communities or groups and those unemployed for an extended period or who have exhausted unemployment insurance or other pandemic unemployment insurance programs.
Economyfoxbaltimore.com

$300 enhanced unemployment benefits could be extended past September 6. Here's how.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The stimulus bills signed into law delivered a lot of payments to people struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. The help included things like checks sent to every American - the last one was the $1,400 stimulus payment - and a slew of new tax credits. One of the payments intended to help people was an additional $300 to people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy