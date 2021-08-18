FCA Fined $30 Million For Paying Off UAW Union Leaders
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has been fined $30 million for paying off union leaders for negotiation concessions. Over a period of eight years, UAW officials received more than $3.5 million in cash and valuable items through a training center jointly run by FCA. Prosecutors revealed that the head of FCA labor relations, Al Iacobelli, executed the scheme with five UAW officials and a spouse and in 2014, eliminated a $262,000 home mortgage with training center money, the Detroit Free Press reports.www.carscoops.com
