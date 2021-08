Recall a day or two ago when Hollywood insiders who supposedly rep A-rundown ability were bitching to Page Six that the current year’s Met Gala was being demolished by powerhouses and TikTokers? One of them said that the genuine stars were avoiding the occasion this year in light of the fact that the pandemic is as yet occurring and getting spruced up wasn’t their thing right now. I mean… have these marketing specialists and specialists been focusing on the red rugs? Since there’s been a ton of sprucing up. Securely, obviously.