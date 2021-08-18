Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

If I recant my statement what would happen?

By Asked in Cumberland, MD
avvo.com
 8 days ago

Someone wants me to recant my statement, so they can get out. He says if that happen they would have to drop charges on him. Its on a domestic violence charge. He is held without bail. Also has failure to appear for other charge. What would happen to me? Would he even get out? Can a lawyer have you sign them even if he knows you will get in trouble? I was thinking he's not representing me so why would he care about me as long as he got this person out.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#Dv#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
scoopnashville.com

Domestic Assault: woman charged after throwing green tea on mother — Wallisha Hickman

26-year-old Wallisha K. Hickman is charged with domestic assault after throwing a plastic bottle of Green Tea at her mothing, causing the tea to get on her face and shirt. Night Court Commissioner Timothy Lee set her bond at $100. Wallisha has not yet posted bond, despite her domestic violence hold expiring around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
TODAY.com

Scott Peterson's sister-in-law says new evidence proves he's innocent

Scott Peterson's sister-in-law is out to prove he did not murder his pregnant wife in 2002 as Peterson returns to court Wednesday in hopes of getting a new trial due to alleged juror misconduct in his case. Janey Peterson, 53, who is married to Peterson's older brother Joe, spoke with...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Associated Press

AP sources: Jailed ex-officer in murder plot beaten to death

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Bureau of Prisons officer who was serving time behind bars for an inappropriate sexual relationship with an inmate and a plot to kill his wife, as well as a separate plot to kill a federal agent who was investigating him, has been beaten to death at a federal prison in Indiana, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Seattle, WAWashington Examiner

Panicked Democrats switch from 'defund' to 'refund' the police

It was short, and it wasn’t sweet. The Democratic Party’s quest to defund police forces, an act in which it kowtowed to its hard-left-wing base, has come to a very bitter end. The resulting surge in violent crime has produced a massive public backlash that threatens the careers of elected Democrats throughout the nation. Naturally, the endangered species is trying to distance itself swiftly from the wreckage that “defund the police” has left behind.
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Elder parents’ views cause concern

Dear Amy: I am a 53-year-old woman. I have always been very close to my (now 80-something) parents, but our recent national political drama has forced us into different corners. I try to think critically and independently. My husband and I have both had more conversations about politics recently than...
Public SafetyPosted by
Tyla

Domestic Abuse Prosecutions Have Fallen By 50% In Three Years

A shocking report has found prosecutions against domestic abusers have fallen by 50 per cent over the last three years. The Centre for Women’s Justice lodged a ‘super-complaint’ in 2019, highlighting ‘serious failures’ by the police service to use powers in order to protect domestic abuse victims. This resulted in...
Religionsandiegouniontribune.com

Mosque bombing convict wants transgender identity recognized

MINNEAPOLIS — The militia leader convicted of masterminding the bombing of a Minnesota mosque is asking a judge to legally acknowledge her transgender identity. Emily Claire Hari was previously known as Michael Hari, who was found guilty last year of civil rights and hate crime charges related to the bombing of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington in August 2017.
Religioncrossroadstoday.com

Mosque bombing convict wants transgender identity recognized

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The militia leader convicted of masterminding the bombing of a Minnesota mosque is asking a judge to legally acknowledge her transgender identity. Emily Claire Hari was previously known as Michael Hari, who was found guilty last year of civil rights and hate crime charges related to the bombing of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington in August 2017.

Comments / 0

Community Policy