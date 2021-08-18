If I recant my statement what would happen?
Someone wants me to recant my statement, so they can get out. He says if that happen they would have to drop charges on him. Its on a domestic violence charge. He is held without bail. Also has failure to appear for other charge. What would happen to me? Would he even get out? Can a lawyer have you sign them even if he knows you will get in trouble? I was thinking he's not representing me so why would he care about me as long as he got this person out.avvo.com
