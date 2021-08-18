Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwich, CT

XPO Logistics Surpasses Half A Million Downloads Of Digital Freight Marketplace App

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

GREENWICH, Conn. , Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get Report, a leading global provider of freight transportation services, today announced another growth milestone in the adoption of its XPO Connect digital freight marketplace. Downloads of the platform's Drive XPO mobile app for truck drivers have surpassed 500,000 — more than triple the cumulative downloads at this time last year. Drivers use the app to interact with the increasing number of shippers that prefer XPO Connect's digital brokerage capabilities.

Drew Wilkerson, XPO's president of North American transportation, said, "XPO Connect delivers major benefits to shippers and carriers throughout the brokerage process. The technology transforms visibility into business intelligence, becoming continually smarter at helping shippers and carriers manage loads in real time. This is the most efficient way to utilize the massive truckload capacity we offer."

XPO Connect is a proprietary technology of XPO Logistics and one of the fastest-growing digital platforms in the brokerage industry. The Drive XPO app is available for download at no charge from the iOS and Android stores.

About XPO Logistics XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get Report is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect™ automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company's global network serves 50,000 shippers with 744 locations and approximately 40,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

Media ContactXPO Logistics, Inc.Joe Checkler+1-203-423-2098 joe.checkler@xpo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Business
Greenwich, CT
Business
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight#Downloads#Xpo Logistics#Smartphone App#Xpo Connect#North American#The Drive Xpo#Linkedin#Media Contactxpo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
EconomyStamford Advocate

Tooling Intelligence expands on its Inventory Solutions success

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. As an exclusive SupplyPro reseller since 2005, Tooling Intelligence has developed an excellent reputation for not only working with industrial distributors and manufacturing customers to determine the most efficient solution, but has developed a world-class training, installation and support organization. Supporting thousands of devices across 47 countries, manufacturing systems in Europe will significantly lower costs and dramatically improve time to market. TI is committed to a significant parts inventory to facilitate expedited service from TI’s experienced technicians.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Energy Cloud Market To Reach $34.2 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Energy Cloud - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Drive XPO Reaches 500,000 Downloads, Improves Operating Ratios

In XPO Logistics' Q2 earnings call in July, CEO Brad Jacobs called out its technology investments for improving the company's operating ratio. "Our second-quarter adjusted operating ratio ex-real estate gains was our best operating ratio yet," he said. "In truck brokerage, we're continuing to outperform the industry. This is due in no small part to the rapid adoption of our XPO Connect platform by customers and carriers."
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

B2B Digital Marketplace Zetwerk Nets $150M In Funding

India-based Zetwerk finished its second large funding round for 2021, netting $150 million from its recent Series E round, according to a report from The Economic Times. D1 Capital Partners led the funding round, with participation from current investors, Greenoaks Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia and Accel. The most recent...
IndustryStreet.Com

As XPO Logistics Spins Off GXO Logistics, Let's Check the Charts

Breakups are a great way for companies to unlock a lot of value, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Monday evening. That's certainly been the case with XPO Logistics (XPO) , which recently spun off GXO Logistics (GXO) . Cramer's long been a fan of XPO Logistics. He said...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Pilot Freight buys expedited carrier to integrate e-commerce delivery

Pilot Freight Services, a logistics provider backed by private equity, announced Monday it has acquired expedited less-than-truckload carrier American Linehaul to provide intercity capacity for its growing e-commerce business. American Linehaul runs a scheduled airport-to-airport, LTL linehaul system that forwarders often use as a less expensive, sometimes faster, alternative for...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

With Market Size Valued At $18.1 Billion By 2026, It`s A Healthy Outlook For The Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Supply Chain Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Internetfreightwaves.com

GEODIS opening e-commerce facilities

Small e-commerce sellers are continually on the hunt for the right partner for their warehousing and logistics needs. 3PL GEODIS is expanding its eLogistics service to include four total facilities designed to accommodate e-commerce inventory stocking and shipping requirements for smaller brands. When all four locations are operational, GEODIS will be able to offer two-day shipping to 91% of the continental U.S. with standard shipping services.
Stockspulse2.com

XPO Logistics Shares: $110 Target From Barclays

The shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) have received a price target of $110 from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) have received a price target of $110 from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
BusinessBrewbound.com

DHL to Acquire “Up to 100%” of Hillebrand

Deutsche Post DHL Group (“DPDHL”) has signed an agreement to acquire up to 100% of J.F. Hillebrand Group AG (“Hillebrand”) and its subsidiaries at an equity value of around €1.5 billion. Hillebrand is a global service provider specialized in ocean freight forwarding, transport and logistics of beverages, non-hazardous bulk liquids and other products that require special care. Hillebrand generated revenue of around €1.4 billion in the last twelve months, will ship c.500,000 TEUs in 2021, and has more than 2,700 employees worldwide.
Technologynddist.com

Robotics Propels Operations Forward in Manufacturing & Supply Chain

Manufacturing and supply chain is experiencing a tectonic shift in operations. It is a thrilling time to be in the industry, as most businesses have keen interest to integrate automation and seek the practicality of robotic integration into production. If businesses do not adapt and meet the customers’ insatiable need for increases in delivery speed, you can be sure the competition will. RIOS Intelligent Machines is rising to meet customer demands as businesses line up for robotic solutions to transform their operations, leverage human workforce, streamline processes, and reduce tedious, manual operations.
Technologygolfbusinessnews.com

Golf GameBook Surpasses 1 million Registered Users

Golf tech frontrunner Golf GameBook is a vibrant golf community with active users of the mobile application and Tournament Manager across the globe. Now with over 1 million registered users, the community continues to grow, whilst staying true to the original vision of the company. “Golf GameBook has always been...
BusinessMySanAntonio

SalesLoft Surpasses $100 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue

Calendly CEO Tope Awotona joins Board of Directors amid triple digit growth in Europe. SalesLoft, provider of the most complete Sales Engagement platform that includes Cadence, Conversations, and Deals today announced that during the prior quarter it far exceeded its financial plan, surpassing $100 million in annual recurring revenue, and growing 50% annually.
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Plannuh Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace

Plannuh, the first cloud-based marketing leadership platform, announced that its leading marketing planning application is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. App Partners are independent software vendors which have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace. Marketing Technology News: Cloud Media Center (CMC) Enters...
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Earnings Roundup: Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Tesla, XPO Logistics

With Motley Fool analyst Nick Sciple returning from his honeymoon, Motley Fool contributor Lou Whiteman joins this episode of Industry Focus: Energy to bring us up to speed on stories he might have missed in July, including Boeing (NYSE:BA), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and XPO Logistics' (NYSE:XPO) earnings. To...
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why You Should Take a Closer Look at the New XPO Logistics

The transportation company just spun off its contract logistics division. XPO posted record results in its second-quarter earnings report. There's a lot of growth ahead for both XPO and GXO in areas like e-commerce and automation and outsourcing. There's a lot going on with XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) these days. The...
Cell PhonesPosted by
pymnts

Spend Management Firm Coupa Unveils App Marketplace

The business spend management (BSM) firm Coupa has launched a new app marketplace to give customers an easier way to use its platform. The company said in a news release Monday (Aug. 16) that the Coupa App Marketplace will let customers “tap into a trusted global community” of BSM partners and spend smarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy