Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Cabaletta Bio Reports Clinical Data From The Second Dose Cohort In DesCAARTes™ Trial In Patients With MPV

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

- No dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) or clinically relevant adverse events observed as of August 17 using 100 million cells in the second dose cohort -

- DSG3-CAART persistence observed in all three patients in the second dose cohort during the 28 days following infusion -

- Dosing initiated in third cohort at 500 million cells, with biologic activity data from the first two dosing cohorts and third cohort safety data anticipated in 4Q21 -

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced 28-day data from the second dose cohort, at the 100 million cell dose level, in the DesCAARTes™ Phase 1 clinical trial of DSG3-CAART for the treatment of patients with mucosal-dominant pemphigus vulgaris (mPV).

"We continue to be encouraged by the safety profile of DSG3-CAART in all patients dosed to date. In the second cohort, with patients receiving 100 million DSG3-CAART cells - a five-fold higher dose than the initial cohort - there were no clinically relevant adverse events or DLTs observed either acutely or in the 28-day DLT monitoring period following infusion," said David J. Chang, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Cabaletta. "Similar to the first cohort, this safety profile was observed in the presence of circulating anti-DSG3 antibodies. In the absence of preconditioning, DSG3-CAART persistence was observed via quantitative polymerase chain reaction in peripheral blood samples of all three patients in the second dose cohort during the 28 days following infusion."

In addition to assessing the safety and tolerability of DSG3-CAART, the trial is designed to evaluate early signs of efficacy through clinical outcomes, such as persistent decline in disease activity, reduction or discontinuation of immunosuppressive therapies and systemic corticosteroids, and absence of systemic rescue medication, as well as other biologic activity measures, including a persistent decline in anti-DSG3 antibody titers, indicating target engagement. "The persistence of DSG3-CAART post-infusion is also being evaluated as it may be an important indicator. We look forward to generating data on potential biologic activity, with the goal of providing a targeted and highly effective, and perhaps curative, therapy without generalized immunosuppression," continued Dr. Chang.

The DesCAARTes™ trial has initiated dosing of patients in the third cohort at a treatment dose of 500 million DSG3-CAART cells. Cabaletta expects to announce top-line data on biologic activity from the first two cohorts as well as safety data from the 500 million dose cohort in the fourth quarter of 2021. Absent DLTs in the third cohort, a fourth dose cohort using 2.5 billion cells is also anticipated to initiate dosing this year. Cabaletta will continue to provide additional data on a cohort-by-cohort basis for the DesCAARTes™ trial as they become available.

About the DesCAARTes™ Clinical TrialCabaletta's DesCAARTes™ Phase 1 trial is an open-label, multi-center study of DSG3-CAART in adults with mucosal-dominant pemphigus vulgaris (mPV). The trial is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of DSG3-CAART as well as to identify evidence of target engagement and early signs of efficacy. The study consists of three parts: 1) dose escalation, 2) dose consolidation, and 3) expansion at the final selected dose and schedule. The trial is expected to enroll approximately 30 patients across multiple clinical sites throughout the United States. Visit our website ( DesCAARTes™ Phase 1 Trial ) for more information.

About Pemphigus VulgarismPV is a rare autoimmune blistering disease that is characterized by the loss of adhesion between cells of the skin or mucous membranes. mPV is caused by the production of autoantibodies that disrupt structural proteins within the skin and/or mucosa that connect with other proteins to enable the skin and/or mucosal cells to connect with each other. The autoantibodies can target DSG3 and/or desmoglein 1 (DSG1), which are primarily expressed in the mucosal membranes and skin, respectively. mPV is characterized by autoantibodies against DSG3 only whereas mucocutaneous PV (mcPV) is characterized by autoantibodies against DSG3 and DSG1.

About CAAR T Cell TherapyChimeric AutoAntibody Receptor (CAAR) T cells are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only disease-causing B cells, while sparing the normal B cells that are essential for human health. CAAR T cells are based on the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell technology. While CAR T cells typically contain a CD19-targeting molecule, CAAR T cells express an autoantibody-targeted antigen on their surface. The co-stimulatory domain and the signaling domain of both a CAR T cell and a CAAR T cell carry out the same activation and cytotoxic functions. Thus, Cabaletta's CAARs are designed to direct the patient's T cells to kill only the pathogenic cells that express disease-causing autoantibodies on their surface, potentially leading to complete and durable remission of disease while sparing all other B cell populations that provide beneficial immunity from infection.

About Cabaletta BioCabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies, and exploring their potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment, for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Cabaletta Approach to selective B cell Ablation (CABA™) platform, in combination with Cabaletta's proprietary technology, utilizes CAAR T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only specific autoantibody-producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells, which are essential for human health. The Company's lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, is being evaluated in the DesCAARTes™ phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation for DSG3-CAART in May 2020. For more information about the DesCAARTes™ Phase 1 clinical trial, please visit our website ( DesCAARTes™ Phase 1 Trial ). The Company's lead preclinical product candidate, MuSK-CAART, is in IND-enabling studies and is designed as a potential treatment for patients with MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis. For more information, visit www.cabalettabio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" of Cabaletta Bio within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including without limitation, express or implied statements regarding expectations regarding the progress and results of its DesCAARTes™ Phase 1 trial, including Cabaletta Bio's ability to enroll the requisite number of patients and dose each dosing cohort in the intended manner; the expectation that Cabaletta Bio may improve outcomes for patients suffering from mPV; the effectiveness and timing of product candidates that Cabaletta may develop, including in collaboration with academic partners; the safety, efficacy and tolerability of DSG3-CAART for the treatment of mPV; the impact of COVID-19 on the timing, progress, interpretability of data, and results of ongoing or planned clinical trials; the significance of data Cabaletta may announce regarding certain efficacy outcomes assessed in the DesCAARTes™ trial; the impact of preclinical data on the future development of CAAR T therapies in our pipeline portfolio expectations of the potential impact of COVID-19 on strategy, future operations, and the timing of its clinical trials, including the potential impacts on conduct of its DesCAARTes™ Phase 1 trial; and statements regarding regulatory filings regarding its development programs.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that signs of biologic activity may not inform long-term results; Cabaletta Bio's ability to demonstrate sufficient evidence of safety, efficacy and tolerability in its preclinical and clinical trials of DSG3-CAART; risks related to clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected; risks related to unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during clinical studies; risks related to the impact of public health epidemics affecting countries or regions in which we have operations or do business, such as COVID-19; Cabaletta's ability to retain and recognize the intended incentives conferred by Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation for DSG3-CAART for the treatment of PV; risks related to Cabaletta's ability to protect and maintain its intellectual property position; uncertainties related to the initiation and conduct of studies and other development requirements for its product candidates; and the risk that the initial or interim results of preclinical studies or clinical studies will not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Cabaletta's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Cabaletta's most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Cabaletta's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Cabaletta undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Contacts:

Anup MardaChief Financial Officer investors@cabalettabio.com

Sarah McCabeStern Investor Relations, Inc. sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Trials#Caba#Dlt#Trialcabaletta#Caar#Cd19 Targeting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Axios

The pharmaceutical experts are getting ignored

Experts who evaluate drugs are getting pushed into a corner. The big picture: Months after the FDA approved a controversial Alzheimer's drug against the advice of an expert panel and its own statisticians, the Biden administration is pushing for nationwide coronavirus vaccine boosters before independent experts have weighed in. Driving...
Medical & BiotechZacks.com

Bristol Myers' (BMY) sBLA for Orencia Gets FDA Priority Review

BMY - Free Report) announced that the FDA has accepted its supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for its marketed drug, Orencia (abatacept). The company is seeking an approval of the drug for the prevention of moderate to severe acute graft versus host disease (aGvHD) in patients aged six years and above who are receiving unrelated donor hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
Medical & Biotechthedallasnews.net

Myelodysplastic Syndromes Pipeline: Overview, Pipeline Drugs, and Therapeutics Assessment

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Pipeline report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Myelodysplastic Syndrome market. A detailed picture of the Myelodysplastic Syndrome pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Myelodysplastic Syndrome treatment guidelines. Some of the key highlights of the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Brii Biosciences Announces Positive Data From The Phase 3 ACTIV-2 Trial Evaluating Combination BRII-196 And BRII-198 In Non-Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

DURHAM, N.C. and BEIJING, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brii Biosciences Limited (" Brii Bio" or the "Company", stock code: 2137.HK) a multi-national company developing innovative therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical need and large public health burden, today announced that its SARS-CoV-2 (virus that causes COVID-19) neutralizing monoclonal antibody combination therapy, BRII-196/BRII-198 ("combination BRII-196/BRII-198"), demonstrated a statistically significant reduction of 78%, relative risk ([95% CI]: 0.22 [0.05, 0.86], p<0.00001 (nominal, one-sided)) in the combined endpoint of hospitalization and death compared with placebo in 837 non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk of clinical progression. In this interim analysis of the ACTIV-2 trial based on partial follow-up of the 837 participants, a reduction in both hospitalizations (12 active vs. 45 placebo) and deaths (1 active vs. 9 placebo) was observed. Additional subgroup analysis may further delineate the clinical benefits of early (≤5 days) versus late (6-10 days) treatment with BRII-196/BRII-198 following symptom onset, providing unique insight to inform real-world treatment decisions.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Arcutis Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial Of Topical Roflumilast Foam (ARQ-154) As A Potential Treatment For Scalp And Body Psoriasis

Topical roflumilast potential "Best-in-Class" topical PDE4 inhibitor. Scalp and body psoriasis affects more than 8 million patients in the U.S. WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations to address the urgent needs of patients living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced it had enrolled the first patient in its single Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating topical roflumilast foam (ARQ-154) as a potential treatment for scalp and body psoriasis. Roflumilast foam is a once-daily topical foam formulation of roflumilast, a highly potent and selective phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor, which the Company is developing for both seborrheic dermatitis and scalp and body psoriasis.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Ryvu Announces First Patient Dosed In Phase I/II Study Of RVU120 (SEL120) In Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Metastatic Or Advanced Solid Tumors And CMO Transition

KRAKOW, Poland, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU) announced today that the first patient enrolled in the Phase I/II clinical trial investigating RVU120 (SEL120) in relapsed/refractory metastatic or advanced solid tumors, has received the first dose of the study drug. RVU120 is a highly selective first-in-class CDK8/CDK19...
cancernetwork.com

John Pagel, MD, PhD, Discusses a Trial Examining Zandelisib Plus Zanubrutinib for Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Malignancies

Patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies may potentially benefit from the combination of zandelisib and zanubrutinib. John Pagel, MD, PhD, from the Swedish Cancer Institute, spoke about topline results from a phase 1 trial (NCT02914938) involving the combination of zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) and zandelisib for relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies, with the goal of treatment being to overcome monotherapy resistance.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

SGLT2 Inhibitor Utilization and Payer Perspective in Cardiorenal Metabolic Syndrome

Nihar R. Desai, MD, MPH; Neil Minkoff, MD; and Om P. Ganda, MD, discuss SGLT2 inhibitor utilization and managed care considerations in cardiorenal metabolic syndrome. Neil Minkoff, MD: I’m assuming that the move to SGLT2 has become the standard of care across the different components of the disease states and cardiorenal metabolic syndrome. Is that accurate? How do we see the standard of care progressing? Dr Desai?
RecipesStamford Advocate

Recipes for Trial Acceleration & Improved Patient Engagement Through Comprehensive, Integrated Mobile Clinical Services, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, the featured speakers will discuss how an integrated approach to the use of mobile clinical services can make trials both more patient-centric and attractive to investigator sites, potentially giving a competitive advantage in the competitive enrollment process. Through case studies, insights into the depth and breadth of the LabCorp Database and its potential uses will be provided. The presenters will also show how real-world data can support and improve clinical guideline development and adherence, and how partnerships within healthcare can increase adoption of standards of care and drive medical innovation.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Vifor Pharma And Cara Therapeutics Announce U.S. FDA Approval Of KORSUVA™ Injection For The Treatment Of Moderate-to-severe Pruritus In Hemodialysis Patients

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005635/en/. Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics (Nasdaq:CARA) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) for injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. KORSUVA™ injection is a first-in-class kappa opioid receptor (KOR) agonist that targets the body's peripheral nervous system. The KORSUVA™ injection New Drug Application (NDA) received Priority Review by the FDA, which is granted to therapies that, if approved, would offer significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions when compared to standard applications.
Medical & Biotechophthalmologytimes.com

Early Phase 2 data with high-dose aflibercept promising in wet AMD

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced at an ongoing Phase 2 trial has met its primary safety endpoint with no new safety signals observed. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the ongoing Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial (NCT04126317) in which an 8-mg dose of aflibercept (Eylea) is being compared with a 2-mg dose for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), met the primary safety endpoint.
HealthNature.com

Adalimumab biosimilar comparable to originator in patients with advanced Crohn’s disease

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. The safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of the biosimilar BI 695501 was compared with the adalimumab reference product in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease in a multicentre, randomized, double-blind phase III trial (VOLTAIRE-CD). One hundred and forty-seven patients were enrolled and randomly assigned to receive either BI 695501 (n = 72) or adalimumab reference product (n = 75) 160 mg on day 1, 80 mg on day 15 and then 40 mg every 2 weeks via subcutaneous injection; those receiving the reference product switched to BI 695501 at week 24. Efficacy was similar between the two groups — at week 4, 90% in the BI 695501 group and 94% in the adalimumab reference product group had a clinical response — as was safety. Patients who switched from adalimumab reference product to BI 695501 had no reduction in efficacy or increase in adverse events and the treatment benefits were maintained after switching.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

The HealthTree® Foundation Unveils The First And Only Clinical Trial Finder Tool Designed Specifically For Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Patients

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthTree ® Foundation, a patient-driven, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers patients at each step of their disease journey, today announced the launch of its clinical trial finder for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Using the tool, AML patients can filter their clinical trial search - personalizing, simplifying, and accelerating the enrollment process.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Bio-Path Holdings Announces Clearance Of Investigational New Drug Application For BP1002 In Refractory/Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (BPTH) - Get Report, a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize ® antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reviewed and cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BP1002 (liposomal Bcl-2), the Company's second drug candidate, for an initial Phase 1/ 1b clinical trial that will evaluate the ability of BP1002 to treat refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients.
Canceronclive.com

Novel Approaches Under Study for Metastatic CRC

John L. Marshall, MD, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, Marwan G. Fakih, MD, City of Hope, Joleen Hubbard, MD, Mayo Clinic. John L. Marshall, MD; Marwan G. Fakih, MD; and Joleen M. Hubbard, MD, highlight novel strategies in the metastatic colorectal cancer pipeline that look exciting and consider their integration into future clinical practice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy