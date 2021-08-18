Cancel
Business

MI Windows Promotes From Within To Find New Director Of Operations

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

GRATZ, Pa., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brett Erdman, an MI Windows and Doors team member since 1990, was promoted to Director of Operations at the company's facility in Hegins, Pa.

"I've always been impressed with his dedication to getting the job done." - Jason Wolfgang, VP Manufacturing Operations

Three years after he started as a sash glazer on third shift, Erdman became an inspector on the assembly line. This was the first of numerous promotions over his career at MI. He was named plant manager in 2018 before his most recent role as the Director of Operations.

"I always wanted to move forward when I saw there was an opportunity," Erdman says. "Early on, I saw that our leadership team recognized hard work and often promoted from within. I was willing to do whatever was asked of me, and I've been blessed with many great opportunities over the years."

As head of the Hegins campus, Erdman will oversee MI's largest replacement window manufacturing operation.

"I know that Brett's going to do a tremendous job," says Jason Wolfgang, Vice President of Manufacturing Operations for MI's Eastern Business Unit. "Having worked closely with him for the past three years, I've always been impressed with his dedication to getting the job done and ability to support the team."

Erdman, whose tenure has included extensive volunteering with the MI Charitable Foundation, relishes the challenges that work in the fenestration industry provides.

"I've enjoyed every position that I've been in," Erdman says. "I'm very fortunate that I've had a great experience here for 31 years."

To learn more about a career at MI, visit: miworksforyou.com

ABOUT MI WINDOWSMI is a fenestration products manufacturer that owns and operates three brands - MI Windows and Doors, Milgard Windows & Doors, and Sunrise Windows & Doors. MI is one of the nation's largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors. With more than 10 manufacturing plants located throughout the United States, MI brands offer stylish, high-performance, and market-preferred products for both new construction and replacement applications. For more information, visit www.miwindows.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mi-windows-promotes-from-within-to-find-new-director-of-operations-301357324.html

SOURCE MI Windows and Doors

