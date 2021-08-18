Cancel
Cyberspace and outer space are new frontiers for national security, according to an expert report

By Steven Freeland
Space.com
 7 days ago
This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. What do cyberspace and outer space have in common? As we make clear in a new report to the Department of Defence, both are new frontiers for national security that blur traditional ideas about borders, sovereignty and defense strategy.

#Interstellar Space#Space War#Space Tourism#Cyber Security#Frontiers#The Department Of Defence
Chinainfosecurity-magazine.com

Chinese Espionage Group UNC215 Targeted Israeli Government Networks

Chinese espionage group UNC215 leveraged remote desktop protocols (RDP) to access an Israeli government network using stolen credentials from trusted third parties, according to research published today. Mandiant, part of cybersecurity firm FireEye, analyzed data gathered from their telemetry and the information shared by Israeli entities in collaboration with the...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

China's Tiangong space station

Tiangong is a space station that the Chinese Manned Space Agency (CMSA) is building in low Earth orbit. In May 2021, China launched Tianhe, the first of the orbiting space station's three modules, and the country aims to finish building the station by the end of 2022. CMSA hopes to keep Tiangong inhabited continuously by three astronauts for at least a decade. The space station will host many experiments from both China and other countries.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Space to Become ‘Most Vital Domain’ For National Security, Say Defense Leaders in New KPMG/Space Foundation Report

Content based on interviews with nearly two dozen industry and defense leaders. Report determines that space domain partnerships are central to national security. Countries are realigning defense organizations to recognize the importance of space. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 17, 2021 (Space Foundation PR) — Space Foundation, a nonprofit advocate organization...
Aerospace & Defensemediaite.com

Pentagon Reportedly Set to Declassify Space Laser Capable of Destroying Satellites, Spacecraft

The Department of Defense is reportedly working to declassify a new weapon capable of neutralizing targets that include hostile spacecraft. The effort is being led by Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chair Gen. John Hyten, sources told Breaking Defense. The sources said the unveiling was likely to include a “real-world demonstration of an active defense capability to degrade or destroy a target satellite and/or spacecraft.” The sources also said the declassification initiative — which began under President Donald Trump — might have come to fruition at this week’s National Space Symposium, but that events in Afghanistan led officials to delay the announcement.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

National security launch in transition as Space Force waits for Vulcan

It came as no surprise that the U.S. Air Force a year ago decided to retain United Launch Alliance and SpaceX as its two primary providers of launch services. The selection of two companies for the National Security Space Launch Phase 2 contract was a pivotal moment for the military’s launch program that had long been dependent on a single provider, ULA.
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

The US military may soon declassify a secret space weapon

US military officials are debating whether to publicly demonstrate a new space weapon capability, according to the online publication Breaking Defense. Senior military leaders, including Gen. John Hyten, the vice-chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, have been discussing for more than a year whether to reveal a secret space weapon by providing a demonstration of its capabilities, the report says. The weapon system, the details of which remain obscure, was developed as a "Special Access Program," which is reserved for highly classified information.
IndiaPosted by
The Atlantic

China Discovers the Limits of Its Power

“Chewing gum stuck on the sole of China’s shoes.” That’s how Hu Xijin, the editor of the Chinese Communist Party–run Global Times, described Australia last year. The disparaging description is typical of the disdain that China’s diplomats and propagandists have often shown toward governments that challenge Beijing—like Australia’s. China is...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

U.S. claim on Chinese "lab leak" theory groundless, says German expert

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. government's claim that the novel coronavirus escaped from a Chinese laboratory is groundless and driven by politics, according to German sociologist and political observer Heinz Dieterich. The claim is part of Washington's effort to distract public attention from problems at home by...
Foreign Policytheclevelandamerican.com

The U.S. Southern Command says China is looking for deep-sea ports in the DR

Admiral Craig Fowler, head of the U.S. Southern Command, has accused China of seeking deeper water ports in the Dominican Republic and other Latin American countries that could harm the environment. “China searches for deep-sea ports in Jamaica, Dominican RepublicEl Salvador, Argentina and elsewhere … these ports are designed to...
Aerospace & DefenseSpace.com

China launches twin radar satellites for 3D mapping

China conducted its 29th orbital launch of a busy year to boost the country’s remote sensing and satellite mapping capabilities. A Long March 4B rocket lifted off from Taiyuan, north China, at 6:32 p.m. EDT August 18 (2232 GMT, 6:32 a.m. local August 18) rising into foggy skies. Insulation tiles were illuminated as they fell away from the rocket body and close to the rocket plume.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fox News

Ratcliffe: China is America's 'number one adversary,' 'top national security threat'

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe slammed China as America’s ‘number one adversary’ and ‘top national security threat’ after calling out U.S. companies for doing business with the country during "Sunday Morning Futures." JOHN RATCLIFFE: They're [China] an unlawful, dishonest competitor in the world marketplace, but more importantly, they’re...
EconomySpaceNews.com

Redwire opens digital engineering facility aimed at national security space agencies

WASHINGTON — Redwire is opening a digital engineering facility where government agencies and aerospace companies can prototype hardware, design space architectures and concepts of operations, the company announced Aug. 19. The facility, called Hyperion Operational Space Simulation Laboratory, is a virtual environment accessible from remote locations. Redwire, based in Jacksonville,...

