Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

MobileCoin Raises $66m To Scale Its Simple, Safe, And Fast Payment Technology

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileCoin, a safe and easy digital payments ecosystem, today announced the closing of its $66 million Series B to further develop MobileCoin technology, with participation from Alameda Research, Berggruen Holdings, BlockTower Capital, Coinbase Ventures, General Catalyst, Marc Benioff's TIME Ventures, and Vy Capital. MobileCoin is a fast, safe, and easy-to-use payment technology that gives everyone the ability to transact digitally from nearly anywhere in the world.

The round will be used to further develop MobileCoin's products, including MOBot, the first cryptocurrency chatbot payment system, the company's Merchant Services buildout, and the rollout of its initial stablecoin, whose value will stay constant with the US dollar. In addition, MobileCoin will continue to support its Signal deployment, as well as make it easier for additional mobile messaging and communications applications to add cryptocurrency payments between their users, as well as support further autonomous systems.

Representing a mix of venture firms, cryptocurrency technology companies, notable entrepreneurs, investors, and artists, additional participants in the round include Suzy Ryoo, Troy Carter & J. Erving, Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, Brent Faiyaz, Jayne Andrew & Ty Baisden, Tunde Balogun, Aglaé Ventures, DreamCrew, Matt Mullenweg, Jesse Robbins, James Lindenbaum, Gaingels, and 10X Capital.

MobileCoin differentiates itself in a crowded payments landscape with its unique value proposition:

  • Mission-driven:MobileCoin is a mission-founded company, focused on democratizing privacy for all. MobileCoin aims to build the future of digital payments in an accessible and sustainable way.
  • Easy-to-use:MobileCoin transactions are one of the fastest in the world, completing in just seconds, giving senders and receivers peace of mind and minimizing risk. The technology was built for mobility and convenience, with payments occurring right on your phone.
  • Private and secure:The company puts privacy first, with an opaque ledger and cryptographically protected transactions. The network uses forward secrecy to keep data from being compromised, ensuring that private information remains private. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, MobileCoin was built to ensure that digital wallets can be easily recovered - and not lost forever. Even if merchants or users lose their phone, they can recover their account balance and transaction history by simply loading their account onto a new phone.
  • Environmentally-friendly:As the most environmentally friendly payment technology today, MobileCoin uses a network consensus model (Federated Byzantine Agreement) that requires near-zero energy to run.
  • Supporter of the arts:MobileCoin embodies a culture surrounding the cultivation of the arts. Given that privacy is integral to the act of creation, art and culture arise when given a safe space to flourish. This shared passion among the MobileCoin team is exemplified in MobileCoin Radio and the MobileCoin Art Residency .

MobileCoin is available today on exchanges like FTX, Bitfinex, BigOne, and HotBit for non-US persons.

About MobileCoinMission-driven, MobileCoin is democratizing the digital payment system by enabling lightning-fast, sustainable and easy global transactions. Guided by the belief that privacy is a right, MobileCoin leverages encrypted blockchain, an opaque ledger, and cryptographically protected transactions. Development of the MobileCoin ecosystem is spearheaded by the MobileCoin Foundation . The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit mobilecoin.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobilecoin-raises-66m-to-scale-its-simple-safe-and-fast-payment-technology-301357389.html

SOURCE MobileCoin

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Mullenweg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alameda Research#Berggruen Holdings#Blocktower Capital#Coinbase Ventures#General Catalyst#Time Ventures#Mobot#Merchant Services#Agla Ventures#Dreamcrew#Gaingels#10x Capital#Mobilecoin Radio#Ftx#Bigone#The Mobilecoin Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Related
StocksUS News and World Report

7 Fintech ETFs to Buy Now

Investors can seek to profit from innovation in this developing arena thanks to these funds. Financial technology is changing. The growth of mobile payments and e-commerce forms only part of the development of financial technology, or fintech, and its impact on the global banking system. From cryptocurrencies to risk-management artificial intelligence to crowdfunding, things are changing for finance in the 21st century. If you're looking to invest in these trends, picking individual stocks can require a lot of research – and in many cases, a lot of risk. Another option: exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, that offer an easy and diversified way to invest in the fintech revolution. Here are seven fintech ETFs to consider.
Marketssiliconangle.com

New $300M round brings fintech startup Ramp’s valuation to $3.9B

Financial technology startup Ramp Business Corp. has raised a $300 million funding round that was led by Founders Fund and saw the participation of payments giant Stripe Inc., as well as more than a half-dozen other investors. Ramp announced the round today. The startup said it’s now valued at $3.9...
ElectronicsPhys.org

New technology lays groundwork for large-scale, high-resolution 3D displays

Researchers have developed a prototype display that uses projection to create large-scale 3D images with ultra-high definition. The new approach helps overcome the limitations of light-field projection, which can create natural-looking 3D images that don't require special 3D glasses for viewing. "Our optical design could make it practical to replace...
Businesssiliconangle.com

Urbint raises $60M to scale up its risk management platform

Risk management platform startup Urbint announced today it has raised $60 million in new funding to scale up its technology and introduce new solutions to meet the rising demand for its incident prevention software. Energize Ventures led the Series C round in the company, which is formally named Off Market...
Softwareaithority.com

InterGen Data, Inc. Chooses Phalanx Advanced Endpoint Security Platform To Secure Transmission Of Data Files

InterGen Data, Inc. has selected Phalanx’s data security platform as a secure way for our clients to upload, transmit, receive, and test our proprietary predictive Life Stage Life Event Data “LSLE.” Each client environment is required to adhere to strict security policies ensuring that all the data will be safe, secure, and fully encrypted from end to end.
IndustryTimes Union

HashCash Designs Blockchain-powered Grading Machine For a UK-based Food Marketplace

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. HashCash Consultants, a global blockchain development company, announces the commencement of a new combined cooperation effort with a UK-based Food marketplace. HashCash is to design a blockchain-powered grading machine to sort the farm produce. The design integrates IoT sensors in smart contracts to...
Retailu.today

Tron (TRX) Partners with Shopping.io to Integrate TRX into E-Commerce

Shopping.io, an ecosystem that bridges the cryptocurrencies and digital currencies segments, has announced a partnership with Tron Foundation and the addition of TRX token to its payment method suite. Tron Foundation (TRX) partnered with Shopping.io platform. According to the joint press release shared by Tron Foundation and the Shopping.io platform,...
EconomyItproportal

Will open banking be a global success?

Until only a few years ago, the concept of open banking was virtually unknown. But it really started making headlines back in 2015 when the EU revised its Payments Service Directive and adopted PSD2. This new directive set out to protect consumers whilst making online payments and at the same time, to promote the development and use of innovative online and mobile payments - precisely where open banking fits in.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CEQUENS Unveils Verify - Premium Digital Security And Two-factor Authentication Solution

CAIRO, Egypt, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEQUENS announced the launch of its new product Verify this week. The product offers verification solutions such as two-factor authentication to companies looking to protect user identities and online accounts. Verify joins a comprehensive product suite of communication solutions and brings CEQUENS closer to implementing an omnichannel approach in business communication.
Businessthepaypers.com

Selecta Group partners with Fiserv to launch digital payments across Europe

Selecta Group, a Switzerland-based self-service retailer, partners with US-based fintech company Fiserv to incorporate digital payments. Selecta Group, an European self-service retailer offering coffee and convenience food solutions in the workplace and in public spaces, is partnering with Fiserv, a provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, to implement digital payments across its points of sale. Roll out of the Fiserv payment platform began in summer 2021 across Selecta’s European markets.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Paytm, HDFC Bank Partner To Provide Consumer, Merchant Solutions

FinTech platform Paytm and private Indian bank HDFC Bank announced a strategic partnership Monday (Aug. 23) on financial solutions for India customers and merchants in a move to “accelerate digital transformation in semi-urban and rural India,” Mint reported. The deal with India’s largest private bank comes as Paytm continues to...
Businessaithority.com

Soda Health Launches, Bringing New Technology for Health Care Payments

Soda Health, a new company aiming to better align and personalize supplemental benefits with an individual’s health status and outcomes, officially launched . Lightspeed Venture Partners and Define Ventures recently co-led a $6 million seed funding round, including investment from Qiming Venture Partners USA. Among its core solutions, Soda Health will provide health plans and consumers the foundational technology needed to bridge the gap between medical claims and retail payments.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Digital Identity Solutions Market Report 2021-2026: Integration Of AI, Ml, And Blockchain Technologies To Enhance Digital Identities

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Identity Solutions Market - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In the post-COVID-19 scenario, the global digital identity solutions market size is projected to grow from USD 23.3 Billion in 2021 to USD 49.5 Billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 16.2% from 2021 to 2026.
Technologysiliconangle.com

PayPal expands its cryptocurrency service to the UK

PayPal Holdings Inc. announced today the launch of a new service that will allow customers in the United Kingdom the ability to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency within its app. According to the company, the new service will roll out this week and customers will gain access to four different...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Briqpay, a B2B Checkout Solution Provider, Acquires €2M via Seed Round led by eEquity, Others

It’s been almost a year since Briqpay unveiled the launch of its B2B checkout solution together with the closing of a €606K pre-seed round. On Tuesday (August 24, 2021), Briqpay announced the closing of a €2M seed round that has been co-led by partners from eEquity, Mantle Advise, and the previous backer Keith Richman’s fund, 31 Atlantic with participation from Christian Leone (Luxor Capital – CEO and Founder), Charlie Chanaratsopon (Boosted Commerce – Founder) with others.
Technologyaithority.com

CasperLabs Joins AWS Marketplace to Expand Developer Access to Its Enterprise Blockchain

Developers can now deploy Casper nodes using Amazon Web Services and more easily access AWS developer tools. Today CasperLabs, a leading blockchain services company and developer of the Casper Network, announced its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a highly reliable, scalable, low-cost infrastructure platform in the cloud that powers hundreds of thousands of businesses. The collaboration gives developers and organizations building on the Casper Network the ability to directly deploy node infrastructures and design private networks for product testing from AWS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy