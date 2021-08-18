Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Harrow Health Acquires Ophthalmic Surgical Drug Candidate From Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) - Get Report, an ophthalmic‑focused healthcare company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to acquire the U.S. and Canadian commercial rights for drug candidate MAQ-100, a preservative-free triamcinolone acetonide ophthalmic injection.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005087/en/

MAQ-100 is marketed and sold by Wakamoto in Japan as MaQaid ®. Following Japan's Ministry of Health Labor and Welfare (or MHLW) approval, MaQaid was launched in Japan in 2010, indicated as an intravitreal injection for visualization for vitrectomy. Since its initial MHLW approval, the indication for MaQaid was expanded to include (a) treatments for alleviation of diabetic macular edema, (b) macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (or RVO), and (c) non‑infectious uveitis. Harrow intends to leverage the clinical data used for Japanese market approval of MaQaid, initially to support a clinical program and U.S. market NDA submission of MAQ-100 for visualization during vitrectomy.

Mark L. Baum, CEO of Harrow Health, stated, "We are indeed honored to work with our new partners at Wakamoto to bring MAQ-100 to the U.S. and Canadian markets. This transaction is an excellent strategic fit with our recent commitment to expand our footprint to include retina‑focused surgeons and follows our recent announcement of the acquisition of AMP‑100, a patented, innovative ocular surface anesthetic drug candidate. Both transactions represent progress towards the execution of our strategic goal to grow Harrow through the addition of high-value products to our pharmaceutical portfolio. And both transactions allow us to leverage our wholly owned, efficient, scalable, and tech‑enabled ImprimisRx ophthalmic-focused platform to expand the portfolio of ophthalmic pharmaceutical products we provide to the thousands of prescribers we serve across the country."

Norihisa Kojima, CEO for Wakamoto Pharmaceuticals, stated, "We are very glad to have an opportunity to collaborate with Harrow Health. We believe Harrow Health's exclusive focus on ophthalmology and commitment to thousands of American ophthalmic surgeons, providing high‑quality and innovative medications, make Harrow an excellent selection for potential expansion to the U.S. and Canada markets."

Under the terms of the agreement, Wakamoto will receive payments based on the achievement of commercial milestones and supply Harrow with MAQ-100. Harrow Health will have marketing rights for the U.S. and Canada, while Wakamoto Pharmaceuticals will retain MAQ-100 marketing rights in other countries.

B. Riley Securities acted as financial advisors to Harrow Health and MP Advisors acted as strategic advisors to Wakamoto on the transaction.

About Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head office: Tokyo, CEO: Norihisa Kojima), a Japanese pharmaceutical company, started in 1929. Wakamoto Pharmaceuticals manufactures and sells various kinds of ethical drugs in ophthalmology, OTC products and food supplements.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) - Get Report is an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The Company owns and operates ImprimisRx, one of the nation's leading ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical businesses, and Visionology, a direct-to-consumer eye care subsidiary focused on chronic eye disease. Harrow Health also holds non-controlling equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals, all of which started as Harrow Health subsidiaries, and owns royalty rights in four clinical-stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investors section of the corporate website, harrowinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any future health epidemics on our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; our ability to make commercially available our compounded formulations and technologies in a timely manner or at all; market acceptance of the Company's formulations and challenges related to the marketing of the Company's formulations; risks related to our compounding pharmacy operations; our ability to enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements with pharmacies, physicians and healthcare organizations for the development and distribution of our formulations; our ability to obtain intellectual property protection for our assets; our ability to accurately estimate our expenses and cash burn, and raise additional funds when necessary; risks related to research and development activities; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and formulations; unexpected new data, safety and technical issues; regulatory and market developments impacting compounding pharmacies, outsourcing facilities and the pharmaceutical industry; competition; and market conditions. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Harrow Health's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Harrow Health undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005087/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Financial Advisors#Hrow#Ophthalmic Focused#Canadian#Maqaid#Mhlw#Japanese#Nda#Amp 100#Wakamoto Pharmaceuticals#American#B Riley Securities#Company#Imprimisrx#Visionology#Eton Pharmaceuticals#Surface Ophthalmics And#Melt Pharmaceuticals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Ocumension Acquires All The Equity Interests In Two Ophthalmic Products Mainland China, Further Enhancing Its Pipeline Strength

HONG KONG, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing time, August 24, 2021, Ocumension Therapeutics announced that it has entered into a product acquisition agreement with a leading global pharmaceutical company Novartis, pursuant to which the Company will acquire all the equity interests in two ophthalmic drugs, Emadine® (Emedastine Difumarate Eye Drops) and Betopic® S (Betaxolol Hydrochloride Eye Drops), in Mainland China and obtain the transfer of the corresponding manufacturing technology. Ocumension's ophthalmic drug pipeline will be expanded to 20 products, with four products already commercialized and five products in phase III clinical trials worldwide, highlighting the value of its ophthalmic innovative drug platform. Through this transaction, Ocumension will also continue to strengthen its cooperation with Novartis in various aspects, such as manufacturing, sales and commercial promotion.
EconomyMedagadget.com

Digital Therapeutics Market Size at $ 2.2bn, Poised to Revolutionize the Pharma/Digital Health Industry. Innovative Business Models, Favourable Reimbursement, Robust Product Pipelines Set to Impact Behavorial Health, CNS, Diabetes Conditions

The global digital therapeutics market pegged at $ 2.2 billion (2020) is set to gain momentum. The next phase of growth likely to be driven by growing pharma-digital therapeutic alliances, growing focus of digital therapeutics companies on mental health, psychiatric conditions and cognitive impairments, gradually improving reimbursement scenario, favorable funding environment and strong pipeline of digital therapeutics products.
SoftwareMedagadget.com

Pharmacy Management System Market Expanding Share At A CAGR Of 11.55% By 2025 | Size Estimation, Top Pharmacy Software Companies, Growth, Regional Analysis

Pharmacy Management System Market Research Report, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Industry Analysis By Solution Type (Pharmacy Inventory Management System, Pharmacy Data Management System, Pharmacy Compounding Software System, Pharmacy Benefits Management System, Others), Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Deployment Mode (Web-Based, On-Premise) – Forecast to 2027. Pharmacy Management System Market Overview.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Healthcare IT Market Worth $829.2 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Healthcare IT Market by Products & Services (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, & HCIT Outsourcing Services), Components (Services, Software, Hardware), End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026",published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Healthcare IT Market is projected to reach USD 829.2 billion by 2026 from USD 319.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.
Medical & Biotechophthalmologytimes.com

Novel ophthalmic pharmaceuticals drive innovation, improve outcomes

Understanding nuances of reimbursement for novel, sustained-release ophthalmic drugs can help maximize the opportunity for patients and practice. Innovative drug delivery methods are reshaping modern medicine and will inevitably define the future of ophthalmology. Strategies that minimize the burden on patients and provide excellent outcomes and safety are increasingly available...
Pet ServicesMedagadget.com

Veterinary Point Of Care (POC) Diagnostic Market Value, Trends, Demand, Dynamics, Growth Strategies, Industry Updates, Scope, Emerging Technologies and Forecast to 2027

Market Research Future (MRFR) assessed the global veterinary POC diagnostic market2021 in the analysis period till 2027. As per MRFR study, the global veterinary POC diagnostic market is expected to expand at 8.9% CAGR in the study period (from 2020 to 2027). By 2027, the veterinary POC diagnostic market value can touch USD 2,894 Mn.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Market May Set New Growth Story | Care 360, McKesson, Cerner, Allscripts, Athena Health

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as eClinicalWorks, McKesson, Cerner, Allscripts, Athena Health, GE Healthcare, Epic, Care 360, Practice Fusion & OptumInsight etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions for the foreseeable future.
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Blanver Farmoquimica E Farmaceutica, Changzhou Yabang-Qh Pharmachem, Eli Lilly & Co, Excel Industries

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market (2021-2026) by Business, Indication, Synthesis, Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is estimated to...
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

Zesty Paws to be Acquired by Growing Health and Nutrition Co.

Zesty Paws, a pet supplement brand, has entered into an agreement to be acquired by global health and nutrition company Health & Happiness (H&H) Group International Holdings Ltd., which also acquired pet food manufacturer Solid Gold Pet late last year. The acquisition, which signals the Hong Kong-based company’s continued expansion...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Acquired by Pfizer (PFE) for $2.26B or $18.50/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Pfizer will acquire Trillium, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will acquire all outstanding shares of Trillium not already owned by Pfizer for an implied equity value of $2.26 billion, or $18.50 per share, in cash. This represents a 118% premium to the 60-day weighted average price for Trillium.Trillium's portfolio includes biologics that are designed to enhance the ability of patients' innate immune system to detect and destroy cancer cells. Its two lead molecules, TTI-622 and TTI-621, block the signal-regulatory protein Î± (SIRPÎ±)"“CD47 axis, which is emerging as a key immune checkpoint in hematological malignancies. TTI-622 and TTI-621 are novel, potentially best-in-class SIRPÎ±-Fc fusion proteins that are currently in Phase 1b/2 development across several indications, with a focus on hematological malignancies. "Today's announcement reinforces our commitment to pursue scientific breakthroughs with the addition of potentially best-in-class molecules to our innovative pipeline," said Andy Schmeltz, Global President & General Manager, Pfizer Oncology. "The proposed acquisition of Trillium builds on our strong track record of leadership in Oncology, enhancing our hematology portfolio as we strive to improve outcomes for people living with blood cancers around the globe. Our deep experience in understanding the science of blood cancers, along with the diverse knowledge base we have developed across our growing hematology portfolio of eight approved and investigational therapies, provide us with a foundation to advance these important potential medicines to patients who need them."Hematological malignancies are cancers that affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymph nodes. This classification includes various types of leukemia, multiple myeloma, and lymphoma. More than 1 million people worldwide were diagnosed with a blood cancer in 2020, representing almost 6% of all cancer diagnoses globally. In 2020, more than 700,000 people worldwide died from a form of blood cancer."We're delighted to announce Pfizer's proposed acquisition of Trillium. Today's announcement reflects Trillium's potentially best in class SIRPÎ±"“CD47 status and contribution to immuno-oncology," said Dr. Jan Skvarka, Chief Executive Officer of Trillium. "Trillium has the only known SIRPÎ±"“CD47 targeting molecules with clinically meaningful monotherapy responses as well as a strong basis for combination therapies, which is supported by preclinical evidence with a diverse set of therapeutic agents. With Pfizer's global reach and deep capabilities, we believe our programs will advance more quickly to the patients we've always aspired to serve. We believe this is a good outcome for patients and our shareholders." In clinical studies to-date, TTI-622 and TTI-621 have demonstrated activity as monotherapy in relapsed or refractory lymphoid malignancies, including Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), Follicular Lymphoma (FL), and other lymphoid malignancies. As of July 26, 2021, Phase 1 data for TTI-622 in 30 response-evaluable patients have shown deep and durable responses in heavily pretreated patients, including two complete responses (CRs), one lasting over 114 weeks, with responses ongoing. TTI-622 and TTI-621 are currently the only known CD47-targeted molecules that have demonstrated meaningful single agent activity and CRs in multiple hematological malignancies. Thus far, adverse events (AEs) reported with TTI-622 and TTI-621 have been manageable. Related Grade 3 and 4 AEs with TTI-622 were rare and limited to transient cytopenias. In particular, the molecules demonstrate minimal red blood cell binding and few reported cases of anemia, an observed risk with other CD47-targeted approaches. Further data are expected to be shared at a forthcoming medical conference.
Medical & Biotechbizjournals

Wexford pharmaceutical company acquires technologies

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc., a Wexford-based pharmaceutical company, has acquired two types of technology from a partner organization that it said will help improve the treatment of a certain type of cancer. Coeptis (OTC PINK: COEP) said it had exercised an option to acquire CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy product to protect...
San Francisco, CAalbuquerqueexpress.com

Oncology Pharma, Inc. Executes Co-Development Agreement with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) With much anticipation, Oncology Pharma, Inc. has finalized a Co-Development Agreement with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Oncology Pharma will pursue the early feasibility and nonclinical development of a dactinomycin nanoemulsion drug product intended for the treatment of pediatric cancer.
Medical & Biotechdrugdeliverybusiness.com

Visus Therapeutics adds to ophthalmic drug portfolio, licenses delivery tech

Visus Therapeutics announced today that it entered into worldwide licensing agreements with Cella Therapeutics and DelSiTech. The exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Cella covers the development of investigational ophthalmic therapies for treating glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The additional worldwide exclusive licensing agreement with DelSiTech will lead to the development of novel drug delivery technology to help optimize the clinical benefit of ophthalmic therapies.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

American Academy Of Ophthalmology Applauds UnitedHealthcare For Clarifying Drug Policy On Ophthalmic Avastin Alternatives

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy commends UnitedHealthcare (UHC) for acting quickly to clarify its policy regarding the use of two biosimilars untested for ophthalmic/intravitreal use as alternatives to the sight-saving drug Avastin. UHC removed the drugs, Mvasi and Zirabev, from the maximum dosing policy and the anti-VEGF commercial policy, effective Aug. 6. The Academy supports this action to protect our patients and hopes other insurers will follow UHC's lead.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Harrow Health To Participate In Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) - Get Report, an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, today announced that Mark L. Baum, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Boll, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences. Harrow Health will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference to be held August 17,...
Medical & Biotechfdanews.com

Pfizer Shifts Glaucoma Drug to New Supplier Fera Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer has announced that it will transfer the rights for Phospholine Iodide (echothiophate iodide), a treatment for a rare type of glaucoma, to New York-based biotech Fera Pharmaceuticals to ensure a continued supply of the decades-old drug that the company stopped distributing in May. Pfizer said it chose Fera because...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Harrow Health: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) were flat after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share decreased 1000.00% year over year to ($0.11), which missed the estimate of ($0.03). Revenue of $18,134,000 up by 124.99% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $15,650,000. Outlook. Earnings guidance...
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Dental Diagnostics And Surgical Equipment Market Is Booming Worldwide and Effecting the Adjacent Industries, Players - Zolar Dental Laser, Midmark Diagnostic, Dentsply, Ivoclar Vivadent, Carestream Health, Planmeca, Henry Schein

The Dental Diagnostics And Surgical Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. In Dental Diagnostics And Surgical Equipment Market research, our technicians carefully study the information to find the most useful and accurate information. Analysts at Decisive Markets Insights analysed the data taking into account both, the upcoming competitors and the existing market leaders. Our study analyzes the business strategies of key entrants as well as newly emerging markets. This report provides the reader with a SWOT analysis and revenue split as well as contact information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy