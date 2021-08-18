Cancel
Emerging Markets Report: Nothing Cryptic About Commissions

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking news from Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B) may turn the heads of those fervently watching the crypto community. Mobilum, which describes itself as "a technology driven payment service provider company with a mission to make traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies" just announced that it has signed an agreement with ALT 5 Sigma ("ALT 5") to provide fiat-credit-cards-to-crypto on-ramp services to its users on Alt5Coins.com.

Note the following!

First, let's establish for the uninitiated what "fiat" means. Fiat, by conventional definition is "government-issued currency that is not backed by a physical commodity, such as gold or silver, but rather by the government that issued it."

Since President Nixon's decision to decouple the U.S. dollar from gold in 1971, a system of national fiat currencies has been used across the globe. Fiat money can be any money declared by a government to be legal tender.

Now, Mobilum will provide its fast, secure, convenient and fully FINTRAC compliant on-ramp payment gateway services to ALT 5, allowing individuals on Alt5Coins.com to purchase Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum instantly and securely with a credit card.

It's the marriage of two massive worlds.

First, while this is not the first time fiat-met-crypto, it creates an opportunity for Mobilum to participate in the crypto phenomenon.

Additionally, what we like is that it would seem reasonable to suggest that Mobilum's presence in the transaction as a facilitator who gets a commission, and not a direct investor in crypto, somewhat immunizes it from market fluctuations as they are taking points out of the transaction, not betting principal on the rise or fall of a volatile digital asset.

But what we also like is that Alt 5 has chosen Mobilum to be their partner. It's not Costco switching from American Express to Visa but you get the point. An established player in the crypto industry has essentially said, "Yep, we like your tech. Let's make it our transactional lifeblood."

We think this sends signals (perhaps over time) that Mobilum's fiat-to-crypto facilitator might be a strong option for other companies in the crypto world.

And given the epic popularity in crypto, there's nothing cryptic about taking down those commissions.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $120,000 by Mobilum Technologies Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLCFlorida Office390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300Orlando, FL 32801E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.comWeb: www.emergingmarketsllc.com

