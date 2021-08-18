Cancel
USD 5.13 Billion Growth Expected In Card Personalization Equipment Market During 2021-2025 | Sourcing And Procurement Report | SpendEdge

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The card personalization equipment will grow at a CAGR of 5.53% during 2021-2025. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their card personalization equipment requirements.

Major Price Trends in the Card Personalization Equipment's Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the Low bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for card personalization equipment with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted pricing models in the Card Personalization Equipment Market
  • Fixed tariff based pricing model
  • Feature-based pricing model

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Card Personalization Equipment Procurement?

The report provides a complete drill-down on global card personalization equipment spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports
  • View 800+ report samples
  • Pre-order upcoming reports
  • Dedicated account manager

Try Now for FREE!

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Card Personalization Equipment Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Download 5 Reports EVERY MONTH!

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add ons and Covid-19 impact assessments.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

ContactSpendEdge Anirban ChoudhuryMarketing Manager Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340 https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-5-13-billion-growth-expected-in-card-personalization-equipment-market-during-2021-2025--sourcing-and-procurement-report--spendedge-301357159.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
