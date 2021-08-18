Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Pleio, Inc. Establishes New Commercial Growth Team Supporting Pharma's Focus On Patient Adherence Needs

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pleio, Inc., a leader in healthcare technology and medication support programs, has announced three new leadership hires for its commercial sales and marketing team. "We are excited to welcome three new key leadership appointments to our commercial growth team," said CEO Michael Oleksiw. "We are at an inflection point in our organization and are fully committed to driving greater partnerships across both our pharmacy network and brand partners with our new commercial team. As a pioneer in this empathy-first model, we know there are tremendous shifts in healthcare technology and patient demands for personalized support is increasing. We are driving change through our innovative platform and working to solve the impact non-adherence has on Pharma brands when it comes to patient engagement."

Patient non-adherence negatively impacts Pharma's revenues

Pleio, Inc. has positively impacted the lives of millions of patients since 2011 through its patient support program, reaching both new-to-therapy and experienced patients. Non-adherence is a $300 billion problem in the healthcare industry with 50% of U.S. patients not taking their medications as prescribed, costing Pharma brands millions of dollars in lost revenues. Pleio's multi touchpoint patient support platform is proven to drive better behavior from the patients it engages with and move patients from emotion to action.

New hires include Andrew Mataraso as EVP, Growth, Suzanne Samour as VP, Marketing and Matthew Crandall as VP, Sales.

"We believe our newly-formed leadership team sets us up strongly for our next chapter of growth and success," commented Oleksiw. "We have established this new team based on combined years of expertise in innovation, relationship building and sales and marketing strategies with previous affiliations at companies such as WebMD, Patient Point and Healthcare Technologies Group. We are greatly looking forward to all the contributions of our new team members on the commercial side of our business and being better able to support the growing needs of our clients."

About Pleio, Inc. Pleio, Inc. is a personalized patient support platform that strives to solve the $300 billion adherence problem impacting healthcare today. Founded in 2011, the company offers a unique hybrid human-digital engagement solution to support medication management for patients. Pleio's network of pharmacy partners extends the care of the pharmacy team by connecting patients with the support they need to navigate through the complexities of chronic condition medications. Through its proprietary LIFT ® technology, Pleio designs a highly customized patient journey utilizing prescription and behavioral data to deliver a personalized patient experience. Pleio is HIPAA and TCPA compliant.

For more information, visit www.pleio.com or follow Pleio, Inc. on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pleio-inc-establishes-new-commercial-growth-team-supporting-pharmas-focus-on-patient-adherence-needs-301357594.html

SOURCE Pleio, Inc.

